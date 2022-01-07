Saratoga Springs retail plaza sold for $16 million

MetzWood Insurance, a full-service agency in Chatham, continues growth in Albany and Hudson as part of a larger expansion of their brand. The award-winning company, which has offices in Chatham, Hudson and Albany, recently launched new branding and a user-friendly website to be more accessible to individuals throughout the Capital Region and Hudson Valley. Founded in 1913, MetzWood Insurance is a family-owned company serving the insurance needs of thousands of families and businesses in the region. The insurance agency has grown significantly throughout the years, with an office expansion in Hudson just this year. Now, their staff has grown to 27 people, with continued community investments in the Capital Region. The rebrand is not just about a new look for MetzWood, it’s about conveying the agency’s dedication to the Capital Region and Hudson Valley as a whole. “One of the ways MetzWood contributes to the community is through our referral program,” MetzWood Insurance President Matthew Wood says. “For every referral, we give $10 to a supported charity. Currently, our program benefits Make-A-Wish® Northeast New York. In 2022, our non-profit partner will be Girls on the Run Capital Region.” According to Wood, the close connection to the community is a reason people like working with MetzWood for their insurance needs, and why the agency's employees enjoy their work. As MetzWood Insurance grows, the company will always be looking for ways to improve the lives of its clients, whether it be investing in the community or providing easily accessible resources. About MetzWood Insurance: Founded in 1913, MetzWood Insurance is a full-service insurance agency, connecting individuals and businesses to exceptional insurance products for home, auto, business and life. With offices in Chatham, Hudson, and Albany, MetzWood is the Capital Region and Upper Hudson Valley’s source for peace of mind and professional service.

