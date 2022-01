A prominent immigrant rights nonprofit based in Seattle is heading to the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday. Five years ago, the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project (NWIRP) filed a class-action lawsuit on behalf of people detained in Washington state who had previously been deported but who returned to the U.S. to seek protection. Immigration officials were detaining them indefinitely without a bond hearing. That's despite the fact that these individuals had already passed an initial screening and found to have a credible fear.

