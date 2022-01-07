These banks are the biggest by market share in Pennsylvania

PNC Bank PNC Bank (Nick Papantonis)

PITTSBURGH — PNC Financial Services Group Inc. is the biggest bank by deposit market share in Pennsylvania, but from there, the power clearly shifts eastward — or, more specifically, out of state.

PNC (NYSE:PNC), based in downtown Pittsburgh, led the commonwealth with deposit market share of 24.51%, as of Sept. 30, 2021, according to a new report on Pennsylvania banks by Boenning & Scattergood. BNY Mellon, one of the region’s biggest employers, was second at 10.72%. The source of the data was S&P Capital IQ.

But of the 15 banks in the ranking, just three are headquartered in the 10-county Pittsburgh metro: PNC, F.N.B. Corp. and S&T Bancorp.