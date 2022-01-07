ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 2022 Broncos Opponents Schedule Has Been Released

Sure, we still have one game left on the 2021 schedule this Saturday when the Kansas City Chiefs come to Empower Field, but with another year of no playoffs for the Broncos, the best we'll be able to do after this weekend is look towards the...

NFL

Ranking NFL head coach openings: Which jobs are most enticing?

A quick glance at the playoff field gives a pretty good idea of why there is such volatility in NFL coaching offices. Philadelphia Eagles first-year head coach Nick Sirianni has his team in the playoffs. Zac Taylor, in just his third season, took the Cincinnati Bengals from the basement of the league to the AFC North title.
Broncos Reportedly Ask Patriots For Permission To Interview Jerod Mayo For Head Coaching Vacancy

BOSTON (CBS) — The regular season hasn’t even been over for 24 hours, but one team has already asked to speak with Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo about its head coaching vacancy. That team is the Denver Broncos, who requested permission to chat with Mayo on Monday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Considering the Patriots are in the middle of preparations for a Wild Card tilt with the Buffalo Bills, we’ll see if that request is granted or denied — or told to wait for a week or two. Denver has an opening after firing Vic Fangio on Sunday after he...
The Spun

NFL Coaching News Fueling Aaron Rodgers Speculation

Once upon a time, there was a wide belief throughout the NFL world that Aaron Rodgers was going to be traded to the Denver Broncos ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft. It never happened, but it could this off-season. The Broncos have a head coaching vacancy to fill after firing...
NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Eric Bieniemy News

For the past few head coaching cycles, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has been mentioned as a candidate to watch. However, he has yet to be hired to run his own team. Maybe that changes this year. As of this afternoon, Bieniemy reportedly already had one interview request,...
Broncos 2022 opponents include difficult NFC West

2021 record: 12-5. Last meeting: Chiefs 28-24 on Jan. 8. Comment: The Broncos’ new coach will inherit a 13-game losing streak to Kansas City, which has won five consecutive AFC West titles. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is 9-0 all-time against the Broncos. Las Vegas. 2021 record: 10-7. Last meeting: Raiders...
Judge Greenlights Broncos Sale. Who Will Be Their New Owner?

The Denver Broncos have been in limbo since former team owner, the legendary Pat Bowlen, passed away. After a long court dispute, a Denver judge has greenlit the sale. What's next?. The Legacy Of Broncos Owner Pat Bowlen. The late great Pat Bowlen, along with his two brothers, John and...
Who Will The Broncos Next Coach Be? Top 10 Candidates For the Job

With Vic Fangio out as the Denver Broncos Head Coach, the search has begun for his replacement. What kind of Head Coach do we need in Denver? We've got some ideas. After another losing season and our 13th consecutive loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Denver Broncos decided it was time to part ways with Vic Fangio as the team's Head Coach. Vic wrapped up his 3rd year of a 4-year deal, which is one year longer than his predecessor, Vance Joseph, was given. Outside of a proven veteran QB, the Denver Broncos have the foundation to really do something special in the NFL. Now we need a leader who's going to take what we have, and hopefully, solve our QB situation, to take us back to the promised land. Winning records, playoff appearances, and eventually a fourth Super Bowl trophy to throw a parade for. So who's out there that could potentially be our next leader for the Denver Broncos? Here's our Top 5.
Terry Bradshaw Ripped An NFL Head Coach On Sunday

The New York Giants’ 2021 season thankfully came to an end on Sunday afternoon, with a loss against the Washington Football Team. It was a disastrous 2021 season for Joe Judge and Co. The Giants finished the year at 4-13, once again missing out on the playoffs. FOX analyst...
Mike Tomlin Had A Great Postgame Quote On Ben Roethlisberger

Mike Tomlin is one of the all-time greats when it comes to the podium. So after Ben Roethlisberger led the Steelers on an overtime drive to keep their playoff hopes alive, Pittsburgh’s head coach didn’t disappoint. “He’s the same when everybody else gets funny, you know what I...
