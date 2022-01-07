ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Allegiant Purchases 50 New 737 MAX Aircraft

ftnnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLas Vegas-based Allegiant Travel Company announced an agreement with Boeing to purchase 50 new 737 MAX aircraft as part of the airline's ongoing efforts to modernize and expand its fleet. The multi-year deal – Boeing's first with an ultra-low-cost carrier in the United States – includes the purchase of...

ftnnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Marietta Daily Journal

With Boeing production stalled, Airbus remains No. 1 jet maker

With Boeing having halted 787 deliveries and 737 MAX deliveries ramping up only slowly, Airbus far outproduced its U.S. rival in 2021, making the European jet maker the world's top commercial airplane company for the third successive year. Boeing more than doubled its production performance in 2020, when the high-volume...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
crankyflier.com

Boeing is In Regulatory Hell, Struggling to Deliver New Aircraft

The 737 MAX certification travesty quite literally has left blood on the hands of both Boeing and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and that has resulted in the company and the agency each taking a deep internal look to fix the root of the problem. But now, there’s a new issue… all of this tumult has resulted in significant delays to certification of new aircraft and even trouble with existing ones. This combined with a likely overcorrection by the FAA means airlines are not getting their airplanes when they need them. And they are really pissed off.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Boeing wins annual jet order race on adjusted basis

SEATTLE, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N)bounced back to win the traditional annual order race against Airbus SE (AIR.PA) on an adjusted basis, but its European rival remained the world's largest planemaker based on the number of jets delivered, data showed on Tuesday. Shares in Boeing rose around 2%...
SEATTLE, WA
simpleflying.com

What Are Those Metal Rods On The Aircraft Wing?

Ever wondered what those rods sticking out of the trailing edge of an airplane wing are? Some might think they are ariels or sensors, but actually, they are a lot simpler than that. These are called static wicks, and are fundamental to safe flying – here’s what you need to know.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boeing Aircraft#Airbus A320 Family#Allegiant Travel Company#737s#Ulcc
Aviation Week

737 MAX Deal Brings Certainty, Simplicity For Allegiant

Committing to a large fleet of Boeing 737 MAXs adds some integration and support costs to Allegiant Air’s balance sheet, but the long-term benefits, including aftermarket support certainty during what could be a turbulent few years, combined with a good up-front deal make the foray into a truly... 737...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Condor Boeing 757-300 Makes Emergency Landing In Fuerteventura

Operating a flight from Lanzarote destined for Hamburg on January 7th, a Condor Boeing 757-300 was forced to make an emergency landing just 20 minutes into its flight. The aircraft diverted to Fuerteventura after loud popping noises were heard and sparks spotted coming from the aircraft’s engine. Incident details.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

100+ Airbus Twinjets: The Spring Airlines Fleet In 2022

Chinese carrier Spring Airlines will celebrate 17 years since commencing operations this year, having first taken to the skies in July 2005. During this time, it has amassed a fleet of more than 100 aircraft. All of these are twin-engine Airbus designs, but which models exactly?. Original A320s. According to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
americanmilitarynews.com

Boeing unveils new hypersonic aircraft model

Boeing unveiled a new hypersonic aircraft model this week, with a design that evolved from a previous concept dubbed “Valkyrie” first exhibited four years ago. The model could be used in both military and commercial operations, the company said. The Drive reported that the model was first noticed...
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Airbus
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Reuters

Allegiant defends new Boeing 737 MAX order

SEATTLE/CHICAGO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Allegiant Travel Co on Thursday tried to ease concerns among investors that a plan to add 50 new Boeing Co (BA.N) 737 MAX planes to its fleet of used Airbus jets would drive up operating costs. The Las Vegas-based company, which runs an ultra-low-cost carrier,...
SEATTLE, WA
MarketWatch

Boeing stock gains after Allegiant orders 50 737 MAX jets, with options for another 50 jets

Shares of Boeing Co. rose 0.9% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the aerospace and defense giant said Allegiant Travel Co.'s Allegiant Air has ordered 50 737 MAX jets, with options to buy an additional 50 jets. Allegiant's stock fell 2.1% ahead of the open. The order, Boeing said represents its first deal with an ultra-low cost carrier (ULCC), includes two models, the 737-7 and 737-8-200. The companies didn't disclose a value of the deal. "This deal further validates the economics of the 737 MAX family in the ULCC market and we're excited to stand alongside Allegiant as they integrate these new airplanes into their fleet," said Stan Deal, chief executive of Boeing's commercial airplanes unit. The announcement comes after Reuters reported late Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter, that Allegiant was poised to order 50 Boeing 737 MAX jets, which would be worth $5 billion at list prices. Boeing's stock has shed 4.8% over the past three months through Tuesday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained 7.2%.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Inside Allegiant’s Boeing 737 MAX Order With CFO Greg Anderson

On Wednesday, Allegiant Air announced a major order for up to 100 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. With 50 firm orders for MAX 7 and MAX 8-200s and 50 options, Allegiant is going big, though it is not committing itself to an all-Boeing fleet. To learn more about this order and Allegiant’s interest and plans for the MAX, Simple Flying spoke with Allegiant’s Chief Financial Officer, Greg Anderson.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
breakingtravelnews.com

Allegiant Air places huge 737 Max order with Boeing

Allegiant Air places huge 737 Max order with Boeing. Boeing and Allegiant Air have announced an order for 50 737 Max jets, with options for 50 additional planes. The deal is the first from Boeing with a US-based low-cost carrier. Allegiant selected two models – the 737-7 and 737-8-200 –...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
KMPH.com

Allegiant announces deal to buy up to 100 new Boeing 737 MAX planes

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Allegiant Air says it reached an agreement with Boeing to purchase at least 50 of the aircraft manufacturer's new 737 MAX planes. The Las Vegas-based low-cost airline says the multi-year deal will see 50 planes delivered from 2023 through 2025. The agreement includes an option to buy 50 more planes as well.
LAS VEGAS, NV
samchui.com

Allegiant Air

Boeing and Allegiant Air today announced an order for 50 737 MAX jets, with options for 50 additional airplanes. In Boeing's first U.S. ultra-low cost carrier ...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Flight Global.com

Allegiant to order 50 737 Max: report

US discount airline Allegiant Air is near to finalising an order for 50 Boeing 737 Max, according to a 4 January report from Reuters. Neither Boeing nor Allegiant have confirmed the report, which cites unnamed sources familiar with the matter. Reuters says Allegiant intends to go with the Max 7...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Seekingalpha.com

Allegiant Air nears deal for 50 Boeing 737 MAX jets - Reuters

Boeing (NYSE:BA) is close to winning an order from Allegiant Air (NASDAQ:ALGT) for 50 737 MAX jets worth $5B at list prices, Reuters reports. The move would mark a shift in Allegiant's previous strategy of buying second-hand jets at bargain prices, which has helped it accumulate more than 100 Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) planes.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
generalaviationnews.com

New aircraft leasing company specializes in flight schools

FlytFinance, a Phoenix-based aircraft leasing company, has launched a new aircraft leasing program for Part 61 and Part 141 flight schools. Officials with the new company have purchased a fleet of 2022 and 2023 Cessna 172 Skyhawks, Piper Archer TXs, and Piper Seminoles. They note they are “focused on supporting flight school fleet development around the country.”
ECONOMY
TravelDailyNews.com

Fractional ownership company Jet It and Jetclub adds 13 new aircraft in 2021

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Private jet and fractional ownership company, Jet It, soars into 2022 with several outstanding achievements under its belt, exceling throughout 2021 at the top of a thriving industry. Jet It marked a significant milestone: serving as Honda's largest aircraft buyer and operator in the world. Honda recently announced the delivery of its 200th HondaJet and a fleet total of just over 98,000 flight hours. The enormity of Jet It flight operations accounts for 10% of the global HondaJet fleet, and in only three years accounting for 17% of the total fleet hours.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy