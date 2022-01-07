ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Illegal gill nets used at Skyway Bridge to catch 500 pounds of fish and sharks

By Chris Tisch
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rnoHO_0dfXXaeN00
More than 500 pounds of fish and sharks were caught by 10 people using illegal gill nets at the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, state officials announced this week. [ Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission ]

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has arrested 10 people from Atlanta who were using illegal gill nets to catch fish and sharks at the Skyway Bridge north rest area, the agency announced this week.

Officials said the nets were 1,660 feet long, “which is more than four and a half football fields of netting,” the agency said in a news release.

More than 500 pounds of fish and sharks were seized, according to the news release.

The news release said the agency received an anonymous tip “from a concerned citizen who saw the nets in the water.”

“This case is a great example of the important work our officers do every day to protect Florida’s natural resources,” Maj. Rob Rowe, the agency’s regional commander, said in the news release. “The use of these nets is illegal and harmful to the fish and wildlife that are indiscriminately killed when they become entangled in it.”

The gill nets, which are officially called monofilament entanglement nets, were banned by Florida after voters passed a Constitutional Amendment that took effect in 1995.

It’s a third-degree felony to use the nets. The maximum penalty is five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

“Gill nets are any net constructed entirely or partially of monofilament material other than a cast net or a landing dip net,” the agency said in its news release. “They are typically vertical sections of net that are stretched out on a rope suspended by a float and typically work by ‘gilling’ the fish and entangling them within the mesh. With the exception of very small fish that escape through the mesh, the majority of marine life that becomes entangled in the net die. This type of net can be especially devastating for sea turtles and marine mammals.”

The 10 people arrested face the following charges:

  • One count third-degree felony - use of gill net in state water.
  • One count first-degree misdemeanor - major violation pertaining to snook.
  • Two counts second-degree misdemeanor - undersized sheepshead.
  • 13 counts second-degree misdemeanor - undersized black drum.
  • Four counts second-degree misdemeanor - undersized permit.
  • Five counts second-degree misdemeanor - illegal method of harvest of snook.
  • Five counts second-degree misdemeanor - undersized snook.
  • Five counts second-degree misdemeanor - out-of-season snook.
  • Three counts second-degree misdemeanor - undersized trout.
  • Nine counts second-degree misdemeanor - illegal method of harvest of shark.
  • Nine counts second-degree misdemeanor - illegal method of harvest of blue crab.

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Florida sent scarce COVID-19 therapy to a small private clinic before some big hospitals

Florida shipped a scarce new COVID-19 monoclonal antibody drug to treat the most vulnerable of patients — those with cancer or organ transplants whose immune systems don’t respond well to a vaccine — to a private clinic in Broward County before sending the therapeutic to Miami’s Jackson Memorial Hospital, which runs the largest solid organ transplant center in the Southeastern United States and provides follow-up care to thousands of immuno-compromised patients.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#Shark#Trout
Tampa Bay Times

St. Petersburg museums to offer COVID-19 vaccinations on Jan. 16

In an effort to “boost the ‘Burg,” five St. Petersburg museums are offering free COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters on Jan. 16. The Museum of Fine Arts, St. Petersburg (255 Beach Drive NE), The Dalí Museum (1 Dalí Blvd, Bayshore Drive and Fifth Ave SE), The James Museum of Western and Wildlife Art (150 Central Ave.), The Florida Holocaust Museum (55 Fifth St. S) and The Woodson African American Museum of Florida (2240 Ninth Ave. S) are participating in the program, dubbed Museums for Immunity.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Tampa Bay Times

Much of Tampa covered in black smoke from minor scrap metal yard fire

TAMPA — Hillsborough County Fire is on scene at a scrap metal yard where a fire is causing a plume of black smoke miles across Tampa Saturday. The fire began Saturday afternoon at Fedca Scrap Recycling, 5501 East Hanna Ave in Tampa, where scrap metal is going up in flames. There are no reported injuries, according to Eric Seidel, a spokesperson for Hillsborough County Fire.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Having a beer, taking a little break and the art of compromise | Letters

The senator who could rescue Biden’s agenda | Column, Jan. 2. I am approaching the age of 86, and I have just learned the meaning of “compromise.” I have always believed that “It’s better to wear out than rust out,” and that kept me in pretty fair shape, but recently my exercise regimen has been wearing on me. I finished my daily walk along the Hillsborough River. I sat down at an outside table, joining an older and wiser gentleman who was sipping a beer. I told him how I feel about wearing out or rusting out, but that I was beginning to worry that I might be overdoing it a bit.
FOOD & DRINKS
Tampa Bay Times

Three dead in Pasco crash

Three people died on Saturday night after a tractor trailer changed lanes and collided with an SUV, according to a new release from the Florida Highway Patrol. The release says the crash happened around 9:53 p.m. Both vehicles were southbound on Interstate-75 in Pasco County at the time of the crash.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

5 Tampa Bay restaurants with great outdoor seating

Dining outside in the Florida elements isn’t always a trip to the beach. In fact, during the summer months, it can feel a lot more like a trip to the swamp. But we tend to forget that there is a glorious time of year (ahem, right now) where, for a good six months, eating outdoors can be downright lovely.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
53K+
Followers
17K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy