CCPD: Missing 15-year-old boy found

UPDATE 6:21 p.m.:

According to CCPD, 15-year-old Jayden Paluseo has been located and is in process of being reunited with his family.



UPDATE 4:00 p.m.:

Corpus Christi police say that evidence gathered thus far suggests that missing 15-year-old Jayden Paluseo has not been abducted and there is no danger to the public.

Investigators say Jayden is believed to have been last seen traveling eastbound on Graham Rd. toward Waldron Rd. on a white colored mountain bike.

Officers continue to actively search for Jayden. If you have any information you are asked to call 911 or non-emergency number at 886-2600.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Corpus Christi police are looking for a missing 15-year-old boy they believe may be in danger.

Jayden Paluseo was reported missing by family members earlier Friday morning. He was last heard from at approximately 7:30 a.m. today and was last known to be in the area of the 1300 block of Graham Rd.

Information gathered during the investigation has led CCPD detectives to believe that Paluseo may be in danger. As a result of the updated concerns, police are asking the public to help locate him or any information about his whereabouts.

Anyone that has seen Jayden or knows his whereabouts, please contact 911 immediately. Neighbors in the area are asked to please check their doorbell or surveillance cameras for any sightings of Jayden.

Jayden is described as a 15-year-old white male, who stands about 5-feet-10 inches talk and weighs approximately 160 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a aqua blue t-shirt, gray hoodie, black shorts and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Corpus Christi Police Department by calling either 911 or 886-2600.

