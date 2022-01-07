ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

OH DEER! Live deer found in vehicle during a traffic stop in York County

By James Wesser
 4 days ago

NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police officers were surprised when they found a live deer in the trunk of a car during a traffic stop in Newberry Township, York County on Thursday, Jan. 6.

According to a CRIMEWATCH report, Newberry Township Police officers stopped the vehicle in the area of Old Trail Road and Old York Road around midnight on Jan. 6. Officers suspected the driver of being under the influence when the officers noticed a live animal in the back of the vehicle.

The driver and passenger told officers that they had struck the deer with the vehicle before placing it in the hatchback of the car. However, after a short time, they realized that the deer was still alive, but continued to drive.

The officers had the passenger, a 21-year old man from York Haven, release the live deer from the vehicle. The driver, a 19-year-old woman, was taken into custody as part of the DUI investigation. The Pennsylvania Game Commission is also assisting with this incident.

Joe & Hoe Sniff&Blow
3d ago

If only you knew the black market price on the street for deer. It's becoming a skyrocketing epidemic. The deer are even starting to arm themselves with AR-15's just to keep from getting deernapped.

