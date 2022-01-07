ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why a Software Engineer Has Stepped in to Star in Broadway's 'Wicked'

By Leigh Scheps
insideedition.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoftware Engineer by day. Broadway Star by night. Having been given only 24 hours' notice, Carla Stickler was on a plane from northern Michigan on one of the worst travel days of the years to New York City to star on Broadway as Elphaba in “Wicked.”. “I was...

www.insideedition.com

