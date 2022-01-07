Logan Freiermuth earns Defensive Player of the Year honors

HONESDALE — As most of us have discovered over the course of the past decade, social media can be both a blessing and a curse.

Numerous studies have concluded that adolescents and teens sometimes suffer serious self-esteem problems by immersing themselves in Tik-Tok and Snapchat. It’s an issue that I fear our children and grandchildren will be dealing with for many years to come.

On a positive note, though, apps like Facebook and Instagram can also play an undeniably positive role in our lives. For example: Keeping us in touch with folks who, for whatever reason, have moved outside the arena of our everyday existence.

A wedding in California. A graduation in Colorado. The birth of a child in Iowa. The death of a former coach in Florida. All of these are actual instances in my own life, most of which I never would have been aware of without social media.

So, a metaphorical “tip of the cap” to my social media news feed for providing the spark that led to today’s feature…

High School Heroics

Logan Freiermuth is a Wayne County lad. He grew up in in Beach Lake, the son of Ricky Freiermuth and Michele Coccotelli.

He and his siblings, Beau and Nichole, all attended Wayne Highlands schools.

A 2015 graduate of Honesdale High, Logan continued his academic career at Bloomsburg University. He also enlisted in the National Guard, working doubly hard en route to his Bachelor’s degree in Exercise Science.

Logan enjoyed growing up in a small town environment, developing a close-knit circle of family, friends and acquaintances.

“I just liked having the feeling that everyone knew everyone else,” he said. “I liked having those connections.”

While in high school, Logan devoted a huge amount of energy to athletics. He played football and baseball at the varsity level, even adding wrestling to his repertoire as a senior.

Despite only competing on the mat for one year, Freiermuth made a big impression on Head Coach Ryan Chulada.

“Logan was a latecomer to wrestling, but he really made his presence felt immediately in our program,” the veteran skipper said. “He worked very hard and was a quick learner.

“He was a natural leader and the other kids on the team really embraced his work ethic and intensity. Logan did a great job in his time with us.”

While Freiermuth also made key contributions on the baseball diamond, it was on the gridiron that he truly excelled. Logan’s innate toughness, athleticism and blue collar work ethic won him starting roles on both sides of the ball.

“I played guard on offense and tackle on defense,” he said. “Football put me on the path I’m on today … it’s really where I learned the value of hard work.”

Logan credits Honesdale’s varsity coaches and training staff with helping mold him into a player who received back-to-back All-LFC recognition. One of those men was strength and conditioning coach Dan Patrisso.

A Hornet alum who went in to enjoy great success as a powerlifter, Patrisso has nothing but praise for his former pupil.

“Logan is one of the most dedicated, hard-working kids I ever got the opportunity to spend time around,” Dan said.

“He started training in powerlifting and strongman with me during his freshman year. Logan rarely missed a session and outworked anyone in the room. Honestly, I can’t say enough good things about him.

Jim Ludwig, who was head coach of the football team at the time, agrees whole-heartedly.

“Logan was one of the strongest players on the team and his motor had no quit,” he said. “Whether at practice or during a game he was put forth his best effort pushing himself to be the best player that he could be.

“He was a very good leader. Logan led by example with his hard-nosed, relentless style of play. He was definitely Old School.”

A New Path

After graduation, Freiermuth enlisted in the Pennsylvania National Guard.

At some point during Basic Training, Logan decided he would take a full year off before enrolling in college. His plan was to walk on for football at Bloomsburg, but…

“I missed the walk-on period,” he said with a shrug. “So, I picked up rugby to prepare myself for the next walk-on. But, I really started to like it and got pretty good so I stuck with it.“

Logan is a soft-spoken young man with a deeply ingrained habit for understatement. The fact of the matter is that missing the walk-on window at Bloomsburg was a genuine blessing. It enabled him to discover a lesser-known sport (at least in America) for which he appears to have a God-given talent.

Rugby’s popularity varies wildly across the globe. The sport has a rabid following in places like Australia, England and New Zealand, but is barely recognized in India and Africa.

According to statistics provided by USA Rugby, the sport is currently enjoyed by more than 130,000 players. The national organization oversees 1,200 high school teams, 900 college teams, 700 senior club teams, and 400 youth teams.

At this point, we’ll step aside and let Freiermuth offer a quick overview of the sport that’s captured his heart.

“Rugby is like football except the games are 80 minutes and played with no pads,” Logan said. “You can only pass the ball backwards or kick it forwards to score. When you score it’s called a try instead of a touchdown.”

Freiermuth is as versatile in rugby as he was on the football field … a fact that makes his skill set ideally suited for the sport.

“You do everything, all offense, defense and kicks,” he said. “There’s two main types of rugby, 15s and 7s. I’m mostly known for 15s so there’s 15 players on each side. There are no timeouts in rugby, only for some injuries or if the ref calls time.”

Logan currently splits his time between Northeastern PA and the Great Lakes region. When he’s home, he plays for the Wilkes Barre Breakers, classified as Division III. He also suits up for the Legacy Rugby Academy, located in Brighton (MI).

“I just returned from Michigan,” he said. “We are not in a league, but we play a wide range of teams. This season we played Division I and III teams as well as a state select side team and a professional select side team.

Freiermuth’s next big test will come in February when he and his ‘mates travel to Texas for a battle with a professional select side team.

As with football, Logan is piling up the awards and accolades in rugby. At the conclusion of the 2021 campaign, he was voted Legacy’s Defensive Player of the Year.

In fact, Freiermuth etched his name in the record books by earning the most votes in academy history. He notched 100 total tackles in only six matches while posting a 92 percent success rate.

The award means a great deal to Logan for many reason, the most important of which is that it’s voted on by his peers.

“I’m very honored,” he said. “Winning Defensive Player of the Year was my main goal when I moved to Michigan.”

Moving Forward

Freiermuth is back in Beach Lake at the moment, working hard and planning for his next adventures.

Logan is 24-years-old and brimming with ambition. Insofar as athletics goes, he declared for the 2021 Major League Rugby draft, but wasn’t selected. He’s not discouraged, though.

“Most of the players on my team and guys I play against are trying to make it onto a Division I team, state select side team, or play professionally,” Logan said.

“I’m getting closer, but I still have a lot of work to do. I was recruited by Legacy to get my name out to coaches and learn what I need to make it to the next level.”

And then there’s the military aspect of his life. Freiermuth has been serving his country in the National Guard for seven years now. He’s reached the rank of sergeant and is a team leader in the 109th Infantry Regiment.

It won’t be long before Logan and his comrades ship out for their first deployment. And, while their destination and the length of their tour are unknown at this point, Logan is excited for the opportunity.

“It’s just my way of giving back and showing that I’m grateful for all I have,” he said.

For his part, Patrisso has been thrilled to see his former pupil developing into a fine young man. The two keep in touch and Dan follows Logan’s exploits closely via social media.

“I could not be more proud of Logan’s accomplishments, not just as an athlete but as a person,” he said. “Logan is the kind of man you’d definitely want going to war with you.”

That sentiment applies to both the rugby pitch and the battlefield.