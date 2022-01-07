ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Trump continues tantrum set off by Biden saying he lost

By Andrew Feinberg
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M1WRm_0dfXWT6H00

Former president Donald Trump has issued yet another rambling, grievance-laden statement in response to President Joe Biden ’s speech marking the one-year anniversary of the 6 January 2021 attack on the US Capitol .

On Thursday, Mr Biden delivered remarks in the Capitol’s National Statuary Hall to commemorate the year that has passed since a pro-Trump mob stormed the building in hopes of preventing Congress from certifying his 2020 electoral college victory over Mr Trump.

For the first time since taking office, the president placed the blame for the worst attack on America’s seat of government since Major General Robert Ross ordered British troops to burn it in 1814 squarely on his predecessor, who he accused of spreading “a web of lies” about the last presidential election “because he sees his own interests as more important than his country’s interests and America's interests, and because his bruised ego matters more to him than our democracy or our Constitution”.

“He can’t accept he lost, even though that’s what 93 United States senators, his own Attorney General, his own Vice President, governors and state officials in every battleground state have all said: He lost,” Mr Biden said.

On Friday, the disgraced, twice-impeached ex-president issued the fourth statement of the last 24 hours attacking Mr Biden for having pointed out his propensity to lie and condemning the American press for reporting on his remarks and the anniversary itself through his “Save America” political action committee.

“What we witnessed yesterday was the last gasps of a corrupt and discredited left-wing political and media establishment that has, for decades, driven our country into the ground—shipping away our jobs, surrendering our strength, sacrificing our sovereignty, attacking our history and values, and trying to turn America into a country that our people can barely recognize,” Mr Trump said.

He accused Mr Biden of being “the voice of desperation and despair,” and suggested that the speech he delivered on Thursday was the work of unspecified “handlers” who “gave” him the speech to read “because they know the unprecedented failures of his presidency and the left-wing extremism of the Pelosi-Schumer Congress have destroyed the Democrat Party,” adding later that marking the anniversary of the attack he inspired upon the Capitol was based on “preposterous fabrications”.

The former president continued by rattling off a succession of false and discredited right-wing conspiracy theories which have been floated to deflect from his own involvement by blaming the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Mr Trump, who in the days before the attack endorsed a plan to overturn the results of the 2020 election and install him for a second term against the wishes of American voters, exhorted his followers to remember that he is “not the one trying to undermine American Democracy” despite the fact that numerous officials from his former administration worked on a plan to do just that.

Jennifer Mercieca, a Texas A&M University professor of communications and the author of Demagogue for President: The Rhetorical Genius of Donald Trump, told The Independent Mr Trump’s latest missive was a “totally predictable response” to Mr Biden’s speech.

“We are in a battle for shaping public memory of January 6th and the 2020 election and the threats to American democracy. We saw the Democratic Party use the occasion to solemnly mark the day, noting its place in American history and how January 6th, 2021 was a violation of our democratic norms, and we saw the Republican Party ignore or trivialize or mock those commemorations as irrelevant or sensationalized or part of the larger conspiracy,” she said.

“It's fascinating to watch the attempts to shape public memory happen in real time”.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

One sign that a GOP blowout is coming in 2022? Democrats are running scared

On Monday morning, Democratic Rep Ed Perlmutter of Colorado announced he would not seek reelection. The retirement would not usually warrant much fanfare if not for the fact that he is now the 26th Democrat in the House to announce he will not seek re-election. It signals bad news for the party.Some Democrats are leaving because they are seeking higher office, as is the the case with Reps Tim Ryan of Ohio and Conor Lamb of Pennsylvania, who are running for Senate. Reps Tom Suozzi of New York and Charlie Crist of Florida are running for governor in their states,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

‘We simply did not win the election for the presidency’: GOP senator says no evidence for Trump claims

A Republican senator who broke publicly with former President Donald Trump amid the latter’s false claims about the 2020 election worked on Sunday to reiterate that the former president lost to Joe Biden fairly.As the nation focused its attention on the one-year anniversary of the attack on the US Capitol, senator Mike Rounds joined ABC’s This Week to dismiss the falsehoods that Mr Trump and his loyalists within the GOP continue to spread about his defeat."We simply did not win the election, as Republicans, for the presidency,” Mr Rounds said on Sunday.He then warned that Mr Trump’s falsehoods only...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Donald Trump
WHO 13

‘Facts don’t back up what’s coming out of his mouth,’ former supporter Chris Christie says of Donald Trump

DES MOINES, Iowa — Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, a 2016 Republican presidential candidate, said there is no evidence that fraud cost Donald Trump re-election as president in 2020 and he wishes Trump would quit claiming that it did. Christie supported Trump’s campaign. But he said that he has used his former skills as […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Capitol#United States Capitol#Tantrum#National Statuary Hall#British#American
Washington Post

Ted Cruz is forcing Democrats into an uncomfortable pipeline vote

Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. On this day in 1776, Thomas Paine anonymously published “Common Sense,” the single most influential pamphlet advocating the idea of American independence from British rule. “One of the strongest natural proofs of the folly of hereditary right in kings, is, that nature disapproves it, otherwise she would not so frequently turn it into ridicule, by giving mankind an ass for a lion,” he wrote.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Reuters

Trump challenges riot lawsuits, says fiery speech was official act

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Donald Trump's lawyer argued in court on Monday that the former president cannot be sued over his fiery speech before the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol because he was acting within the scope of his official presidential duties. Trump's lawyer, Jesse Binnall, said...
POTUS
AFP

Under-pressure Biden takes gamble on voting rights reform

Caught between fierce pressure from the left and right, President Joe Biden was set Tuesday to endorse a risky bid to force voting rights reforms through the Senate, arguing that US democracy faces a "defining" moment. "This is one of those defining moments, it really is," Biden told reporters as he left the White House.
ATLANTA, GA
The Independent

The Independent

424K+
Followers
154K+
Post
205M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy