ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Mikel Arteta expects FA Cup tie with Nottingham Forest to proceed despite Arsenal’s ‘really short’ squad

By George Sessions
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fMfrw_0dfXWHkn00

Mikel Arteta has revealed that Arsenal are “really short” on numbers ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup tie with Nottingham Forest but insisted the third-round clash will go ahead.

Covid-19 continues to impact clubs up and down the country, with the Gunners no different after seeing numerous members of their squad contract the virus in recent weeks. Meanwhile, their manager has only just recovered from coronavirus, having missed last weekend’s defeat by Manchester City .

The Premier League side are set to know more about availability on Saturday but they will definitely be without Thomas Partey, Nicolas Pepe and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang due to their African Cup of Nations involvement. Gabriel Magalhaes is also suspended and Ainsley Maitland-Niles is leaving to sign for Roma on loan for the rest of the season.

“We are really short with numbers – really, really short,” Arteta admitted. “We have some issues, but we will know more tomorrow.

“We want to play and that is how we are approaching every game. We want to do everything to play the game and don’t expect anything different than to play on Sunday.

“I feel good. I had a few rough days, but I feel in top form and I was so happy to leave my house after being there for seven or eight days, so I’m really good.”

Given Arsenal’s concerns, the midweek postponement of Thursday’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg with Liverpool might have been welcomed.

The Reds were forced to shut their training ground after Jurgen Klopp and various players and staff all returned positive tests which forced the EFL to push the tie back two weeks to 20 January.

But Arteta added: “We wanted to play the match, but you have to understand that clubs are having a lot of issues. And then again we have people who are in charge who make a final decision over whether the game is played or not.

“I believe they should have enough argument not to play the game if they managed to postpone the match, but we wanted to play.”

Sunday’s match with Forest could represent an opportunity for Eddie Nketiah, who will be out of contract in the summer and continues to be linked with a move away from the Emirates. The Arsenal academy graduate has scored five times this season but has only made six appearances.

“I already spoke about Eddie about how I feel about him, the intentions of the club and where we are,” Arteta insisted.

“He is with us and every day he shows me and the club he wants to stay with us. I will keep having those discussions with him, but he knows we want him at the club.”

One attacker expected to move on during the January transfer window is Folarin Balogun but only on a loan deal until the end of the campaign.

The Gunners boss revealed: “With Flo, we will see in the next week or so what is the final decision with that.”

Maitland-Niles’ future has already been finalised, at least for the next few months, with the versatile ace linking up with Roma on loan.

“Ainsley came to me and explained the reasons why he thought that the best thing for his career right now is to move away,” Arteta said. “He believes the opportunity in Rome and to work under Jose [Mourinho] was a really good one. We already had this conversation in the summer and we decided to keep him at the club.

“We said we would assess the situation again in December and being fair with the amount of minutes he has played, he was entitled to that opportunity.

“When a player feels that way and has a strong argument like he had, it is very difficult to turn that away so we decided to let him go and we wish him the best.”

Arteta refused to discuss reports that Aubameyang, who was recently stripped of the Arsenal captaincy due to an disciplinary breach, had tested positive for Covid-19 while away with Gabon after being seen at a party in Dubai with his international teammates.

“For me it is difficult to judge when the players are away and I don’t know what they were able to do or not,” the 39-year-old added.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'We needed much more... I'm really disappointed with the performance': Mikel Arteta questions his Arsenal players' 'hunger' and 'drive' after Gunners crash out of FA Cup with 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest

Mikel Arteta accused his Arsenal players of lacking hunger after they crashed out of the FA Cup at Nottingham Forest. Arsenal lost 1-0 to the Championship club with Forest club captain Lewis Grabban scoring the winner with seven minutes left. Embarrassingly, Arsenal did not manage a shot on target all...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal live stream: How to watch FA Cup fixture online and on TV today

Mikel Arteta’s men will travel to Nottingham Forest on Sunday to compete in the FA Cup.The manager will return to the dugout for the first time since contracting Covid for a second time. He was due back at the side of the pitch for Arsenal’s Carabao Cup clash against Liverpool but the game was postponed due to an outbreak in the Reds’ camp.Follow the FA Cup fourth-round draw LIVE!While focus should be firmly on the match, some rumours have taken headlines in the build-up surrounding Arteta’s contract. The boss’ deal runs out in 2023 and The Athletic are reporting Manchester...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Partey
Person
Pierre Emerick Aubameyang
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Jurgen Klopp
The Independent

‘We need him desperately’: Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp stresses importance of Takumi Minamino

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits they “desperately” need forward Takumi Minamino to stay fit to cover for the absences of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.With two of his first-choice front line away for a month at the Africa Cup of Nations and Divock Origi still injured, the Reds boss is relying on Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota and a fit-again Minamino.The Japan international has scored nine times in 45 appearances but two thirds of those goals have come in just five Carabao Cup ties, with the competition offering the 26-year-old his best opportunities since arriving from RB Salzburg two years ago.Minamino...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Steven Gerrard hails Philippe Coutinho as ‘invaluable’ after successful medical

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard says the loan signing of Philippe Coutinho “will be invaluable” after the Brazilian completed his medical.Villa announced on their official website that Coutinho’s medical was successful and he is currently in France obtaining a work permit.Gerrard told avfc.co.uk: “His presence will be invaluable given injuries and the AFCON tournament have reduced our attacking options.“He is a player I enjoyed playing with previously and I know the rest of the squad here at Aston Villa will benefit from his quality and experience.”Gerrard said that he hoped Coutinho will join his new team-mates on Wednesday at the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United vs Aston Villa prediction: How will FA Cup fixture play out tonight?

The final fixture of the FA Cup third round weekend takes place tonight as Manchester United host Aston Villa at Old Trafford. The match sees Villa manager Steven Gerrard return to face old rivals United for the first time since leaving Liverpool in 2015. FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Man United face Aston Villa in FA Cup third roundUnited will be looking for a response after interim manager Ralf Rangnick’s unbeaten start came to an end following a 1-0 defeat to Wolves in the Premier League last week. Villa claimed a surprise 1-0 win at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Newcastle hoping to woo Kiwi international Chris Wood

What the papers sayNewcastle have reportedly locked their sights on New Zealand international Chris Wood. The Telegraph reports the club is hoping the Burnley striker will sign this week and help solve their firepower problem.Jean-Philippe Mateta is close to leaving Crystal Palace after 18 months, the Evening Standard reports. The paper says the striker could be moving to St Etienne after an underwhelming stint with the Premier League club.Elsewhere, the Liverpool Echo reports comments made by former Newcastle goalkeeper Shay Given on Premier Sports that he advised Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher to leave the club on loan during the transfer window. Given...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Liverpool#Efl Cup#Nottingham Forest#Roma#Given Arsenal#Carabao Cup#Reds
The Independent

Liverpool vs Shrewsbury confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of FA Cup fixture today

Liverpool host Shrewsbury Town in the third round of the FA Cup this afternoon with the Premier League club in the midst of a severe Covid-19 outbreak. The Reds saw the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final against Arsenal postponed this week after further positive cases left Liverpool unable to field a team for Thursday’s fixture. FA Cup fourth round draw LIVEThe club’s training ground only reopened on Friday ahead of this weekend’s match, with assistant manager Peter Krawietz expected to take charge after Jurgen Klopp and Pep Lijnders both recorded suspected positive tests. Liverpool could rely on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Steven Gerrard not underestimating size of Aston Villa’s task in facing Manchester United

Steven Gerrard says Ralf Rangnick needs time to put his stamp on Manchester United and insists Aston Villa are not under-estimating the size of their FA Cup task at Old Trafford.Interim United boss Rangnick has had a turbulent week after a first defeat of his reign to Wolves was followed by reports of dressing room disharmony, with as many as 17 players said to be unhappy.But Villa boss Gerrard is taking no notice of the noise swirling around United, as the former Liverpool midfielder makes his FA Cup managerial bow against a familiar adversary.“I think everyone still respects the fact...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Edinson Cavani tells Ralf Rangnick he wants to stay at Manchester United

Edinson Cavani has told Ralf Rangnick that he wants to stay at Manchester United and help improve the team’s fortunes.The 34-year-old joined the Old Trafford giants in October 2020 and was strongly tipped to leave after just one season, only to agree to stay for a further campaign.There was more speculation about his future heading into the January transfer window but Rangnick told Cavani that he had no intention of letting him leave as Barcelona reportedly eyed a move.Asked if he had told any players they can leave this month following last week’s comments about the veteran striker and Donny...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
A.S. Roma F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
FA Cup
The Independent

Mohamed Salah ‘the perfect example’ for in-form West Ham winger Jarrod Bowen

Jarrod Bowen is using Mohamed Salah as his inspiration as he spearheads West Ham’s bid for glory on three fronts and edges closer to an England call-up.Bowen fired the Hammers into the fourth round of the FA Cup – and a meeting with non-league Kidderminster – with the second goal in a 2-0 win over Leeds.The 25-year-old has also starred in West Ham’s successful Europa League group-stage campaign as well as their climb to the brink of the Champions League spots in the Premier League.Bowen has even been touted for a move to Liverpool, but it is the influence of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea and Man Utd midfielder exits latest, Newcastle splurge, Villa chase Digne

The transfer window is in full swing and you can follow all the latest news, rumours and done deals right here throughout the day. Chelsea and Manchester United both feature in this morning’s papers, with Blues midfielder Ross Barkley weighing up whether to depart Stamford Bridge on loan this January in order to find some more playing time. Barkley has featured only 12 times this season and was only a second-half substitute in Saturday’s FA Cup win over Chesterfield. “It depends what Ross wants and what possibilities there are and what makes sense,” said Tuchel. “We’ll see.”Meanwhile Manchester United have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

FA Cup fourth round draw LIVE: Fixtures as non-league sides joined Liverpool and Spurs to discover fate

Kidderminster, the lowest-ranked side remaining in the FA Cup, will play West Ham in the fourth round. The National League North outfit, who stunned Reading with a 2-1 victory on Saturday, are rewarded with a tie at the London Stadium. Non-league side Boreham Wood have been handed a trip to Championship table-toppers Bournemouth.Holders’ Leicester face the winners of Sunday’s late kick-off between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal. The fourth-round matches will be played on the opening weekend of February.Follow Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal LIVE!Full drawCrystal Palace v Hartlepool UnitedBournemouth v Boreham WoodHuddersfield Town v BarnsleyPeterborough United v Queens Park RangersCambridge United...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United vs Aston Villa confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of FA Cup fixture

Manchester United play Aston Villa tonight in the third round of the FA Cup as Steven Gerrard returns to face his old rivals. The former Liverpool captain returned to the Premier League when he took charge of Aston Villa in November and is set to face United for the first time since leaving the Reds in 2015. FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Man United face Aston Villa in FA Cup third roundUnder his management, Villa won four of his opening six games in charge but have lost their last two matches against Chelsea and Brentford....
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

I know how to do it – Daniel Podence hopes to repeat trophy wins at Wolves

Daniel Podence believes lifting domestic silverware in his native Portugal can help Wolves’ bid for FA Cup glory this season.Podence bagged a brace and started the move which allowed Nelson Semedo a simple finish for his first goal since May last year as Wolves eased into the fourth round with a 3-0 victory over Sheffield United at Molineux.Awaiting Wolves, who won the last of their four crowns in 1960, are Premier League rivals Norwich and Podence, a winner of the Taca de Liga with Moreirense and Sporting Lisbon, hopes they can go deep into the competition.“The cup games are special...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The FA Cup has become a lot more important to Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp

Domestic cups do not matter for the big clubs most of the time. And then they do. They have started to matter for Liverpool.The Premier League was Jurgen Klopp’s primary target this season but the possibility of winning the title became much more remote over two disappointing weeks of the festive period. The margin for error is tiny when duelling with Manchester City. Taking two points from three games leaves Liverpool 11 points behind the champions. No one at Anfield is giving up but pragmatism begins to outweigh optimism when double-digit gaps appear at the top of the table.Klopp has...
PREMIER LEAGUE
blackchronicle.com

Man United vs. Aston Villa live score, updates, highlights for FA Cup

Steven Gerrard travels to Old Trafford for the first time as a manager, taking his Aston Villa side to face Manchester United in the FA Cup 3rd Round. In the opposite dugout to Gerrard, Ralf Rangnick is under pressure for the first time as United’s interim coach, following a home defeat to Wolves last time out in the Premier League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

424K+
Followers
154K+
Post
205M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy