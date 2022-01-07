Celebrities offer tribute to Sidney Poitier online

Tributes offered online to Sidney Poitier File photo. (Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

As news of Hollywood legend Sidney Poitier’s death circulated, many posted online tributes remembering the icon.

Whoopi Goldberg posted on Twitter saying, “If you wanted the sky i would write across the sky in letters that would soar a thousand feet high.. To Sir… with Love Sir Sidney Poitier R.I.P. He showed us how to reach for the stars.”

Cary Elwes, best known for his role as Westley in “The Princess Bride,” remembered Poitier on Twitter, “I once had the honor to shake Sidney Poitier’s hand. May he Rest in Power knowing he was loved and trailblazer in our industry who lit up the screen with his talent.”

On Twitter, George Takei remembered Poitier’s impact: “Sidney Poitier, the first Black man to win an Oscar, Has died at the age of 94. The star of “Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner” and “Lilies of the Field,” for which he won Best Actor, was a trailblazer who will be mourned by so many for whom he opened the very doors of Hollywood.”

Russ Tamblyn shared a photo of himself with Poitier, saying, “You changed the whole world, Sidney. Changed the way Hollywood treated and saw Black actors in film. I will miss you, friend. Fly safe to wherever your next journey takes you.”

The Coolidge Corner Theater, a small movie theater just outside of Boston, Massachusetts, offered one of Pointier’s quotes as remembrance, posting on Twitter: " ‘If I’m remembered for having done a few good things, and if my presence here has sparked some good energies, that’s plenty.’ Rest in peace to trailblazing actor, director, and activist Sidney Poitier.”

Music artist Kid Vicious offered his own tribute to Poitier, saying on Twitter, “Your work has inspired many young actors that it is possible to dream and that those dreams can come true. My self included. The first monologue I ever did was from ‘A Raisin In The Sun’ to get into High School Of The Performing Arts. THANK YOU.”

