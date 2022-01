It’s been a long and eventful road to a first British GT win for Richard Neary since his entry into the championship with a BMW Z4 back in 2016. In the intervening years, he’s had his car engulfed in flames, causing burns to his co-driver Adam Christodoulou (Spa 2018), been hooked into the wall at flat chat (Oulton Park 2017) and suffered heartbreak when a gearbox let go while well-placed to challenge at Silverstone last year. But, when his Team Abba Mercedes-AMG GT3 came across the line first at Donington Park in July, the result was made even sweeter by the fact that his 19-year-old son Sam was at the wheel for the giant-killing performance of the year.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO