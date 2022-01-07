Former Wrestling Coach Found Guilty

Elizabeth Holmes the former CEO and founder of ‘Theranos’ was found guilty on four charges of defrauding investors yesterday. The charges included one count of conspiracy to defraud investors and three wire fraud counts tied to specific investors. She was found not guilty on three counts concerning defrauding patients and one count of conspiracy to defraud patients. The jury in the case also returned no verdict on three of the charges concerning defrauding investors. Judge Edward Davila, who’s overseeing the case, is also expected to declare a mistrial on those charges. Holmes faces up to 20 years in prison as well as a fine of $250,000 plus restitution for each count.

