Public Safety

Former Wrestling Coach Found Guilty

abc23.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Bellwood-Antis Wrestling Coach Ryan Blazier has been found guilty of sexually assaulting two boys. Blazier will spend...

www.abc23.com

menifee247.com

Lyons found guilty in murder of Menifee basketball coach

A man accused of a fatal shooting outside a Menifee home was convicted today of first-degree murder. The conviction of Othelon Lyons, 33, of Bakersfield also carries a special circumstance of lying in wait. A jury found that Lyons shot and killed Menifee resident Claudell Walter as Walter arrived outside his home in June 2019.
MENIFEE, CA
The Independent

Parents arrested after girl tells teacher her five-year-old sister had vanished: ‘She’s been eaten by wolves’

The parents of a missing five-year-old girl in Washington have been arrested and charged with second-degree child abandonment while a search operation for the girl was called off after her sister made suspicious claims.Five-year-old Oakley Carlson was reported missing on 6 December, but investigators said she was last seen alive on 10 February.The search for Oakley was called off after the missing child’s six-year-old sister made claims that increased suspicion on her parents Jordan Bowers and Andrew Carlson, who were initially arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.Grays Harbor County undersheriff Brad Johansson announced on Monday that detectives had called off...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BET

Derek Chauvin Living ‘Dismal’ Life In Prison For George Floyd Murder, According To Report

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis policeman convicted of killing George Floyd, is reportedly struggling behind bars. According to TMZ, Chauvin is living a “dismal” life in a sector of restrictive housing in the Minnesota Correctional Facility-Oak Park Heights. A rep told the outlet he is under 24-hour surveillance and staff checks on him every 30 minutes. The convicted murderer has no contact with other inmates, he also showers, eats, sleeps and uses the bathroom in his cell.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ABC7 Chicago

Mom tracks down man charged with killing son, setting body on fire: 'I knew that it was him'

BURNHAM, Ill. -- As police investigated the murder of her teenage son, Leslie Bell said she decided to look for the killer on her own. Bell spoke with neighbors to find out who had last been seen with her son, 17-year-old Isaiah Davis. She tracked down and briefly met with the man who is now accused of shooting Davis to death on Oct. 28 in south suburban Burnham.
BURNHAM, IL
CBS DFW

26-Year-Old Allen Man Charged With Murder, Evading Arrest

ALLEN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Allen Police arrested Ryan Thompson, 26, on charges of murder and evading arrest after identifying him as the suspect of a Jan 8 murder. (credit: Collin County Jail) At about 8:24 p.m., Allen Police received several 911 calls about gunshots in the 500 block of East Bethany Drive. When they arrived, officers discovered a vehicle with a 32-year-old man in the driver’s seat. The initial investigation revealed that a passing vehicle shot twice at the victim’s car, striking it both times.  One bullet struck the driver and he died at the scene.  A passenger in the vehicle was not struck...
ALLEN, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Wrestling
BBC

Porthcawl one-punch killer Christopher George jailed

A "morally despicable" killer who ended a man's life with one punch has been sentenced to five years in prison. Christopher George, of Heol-Y-Berllan, Pyle, Bridgend county, was found guilty of manslaughter by a jury last month. He left Carl Chinnock, 50, with a serious head injury in Porthcawl's Salt...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Two teenage boys charged with manslaughter after grandmother dies in house fire

Two teenage boys are to appear in court charged with manslaughter offences after an 88-year-old woman died in a house fire.According to the Metropolitan Police, Josephine Smith was pronounced dead at the scene after being called to a fire on Queens Park Road, Romford, on Thursday.Kai Cooper, 18, of Cleve Road, Leatherhead, and another 15-year-old boy, from Southend, are to make an appearance at Thames Magistrates’ Court today.Both are charged with manslaughter of Ms Smith and arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered.The Met have also said the pair have been charged with assault by beating in relation to a separate offence which took place 27 October in High Road, Ilford.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Colorado mom accused of faking daughter’s illness, seeking Make-a-Wish gifts pleads guilty in girl’s death

A Colorado woman charged with murdering her 7-year-old daughter by pretending the child had medical issues reached a plea agreement with prosecutors. Kelly Turner pleaded guilty Monday to felony child abuse negligently causing death, felony theft and felony charitable fraud, said spokesperson Vikki Migoya of the district attorney’s office of the 18th Judicial District.
COLORADO STATE
wfxb.com

Former CEO and Founder of ‘Theranos’ Found Guilty of Four Charges in Criminal Fraud Trial

Elizabeth Holmes the former CEO and founder of ‘Theranos’ was found guilty on four charges of defrauding investors yesterday. The charges included one count of conspiracy to defraud investors and three wire fraud counts tied to specific investors. She was found not guilty on three counts concerning defrauding patients and one count of conspiracy to defraud patients. The jury in the case also returned no verdict on three of the charges concerning defrauding investors. Judge Edward Davila, who’s overseeing the case, is also expected to declare a mistrial on those charges. Holmes faces up to 20 years in prison as well as a fine of $250,000 plus restitution for each count.
PUBLIC SAFETY
knopnews2.com

Former State Trooper accused of brutality found not guilty

OMAHA, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) - An Omaha jury found a former Nebraska State Trooper not guilty of using excessive force for an incident involving the arrest of a man in western Nebraska in 2016. Berry Law attorneys John S. Berry Jr. and Michael J. Wilson defended Lindsay Bixby, who faced up to ten years in prison for allegedly violating the man’s civil rights.
OMAHA, NE
KSNB Local4

1011now.com

