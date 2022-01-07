ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philly QAnon detective in DC last Jan. 6 still on limited duty awaiting disciplinary hearing

By WILLIAM BENDER
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

PHILADELPHIA — This time last year, Jennifer Gugger, a longtime Philadelphia police detective responsible for screening potential recruits, had returned from Washington, where she'd been posting on Facebook about having beers with "fellow patriots." Hashtag: #StoptheSteal. Hours after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, fueled by...

Boston Globe

Probe into off-duty Boston police presence at last year’s Jan. 6 insurrection is ongoing

A year after an insurrection at the US Capitol, Boston police have yet to wrap up a probe into whether any of its officers were involved in the unrest in Washington, D.C. Boston police spokesman Sergeant Detective John Boyle said Wednesday the department is still actively investigating any officers’ involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection, though he declined to specify when it might be concluded.
BOSTON, MA
CBS 17

North Carolina voters dispute Cawthorn candidacy over Jan. 6

The written challenge says the events on Jan. 6, 2021 “amounted to an insurrection” and that Cawthorn’s speech at the rally supporting President Donald Trump, his other comments and information in published reports provide a “reasonable suspicion or belief” that he helped facilitate the insurrection and is thus disqualified.
RALEIGH, NC
Philly's Mummers Parade postponed to Jan. 2 because of rain

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia officials say the outdoor portion of the Mummers parade is being postponed to Jan. 2 due to forecast rain. The indoor portion of the performances, which take place in the Pennsylvania Convention Center, will go on as planned. The Mummers did not march in 2021 after...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
TheDailyBeast

Jan. 6 Investigators Want Televised Primetime Hearings

The congressional panel investigating the insurrection at the Capitol last Jan. 6 wants to hold televised hearings of testimony that would be broadcast on primetime television. Rep. Bennie Thompson, the chairman of the House committee, told Bloomberg News that such hearings would give the public the “best opportunity” to hear the testimony for themselves. “The public needs to know, needs to hear from people under oath about what led up to Jan. 6th, and to some degree, what has continued after Jan. 6,” Thompson was quoted saying in a Tuesday interview, adding that “maybe a series of hearings” would be held. The details are still being worked out, with members of the committee looking at March or April for when the hearings would begin. Axios reports that the hearings are also seen as a way for the committee to counteract the false narrative pushed by Donald Trump and other election truthers that the investigation is unfairly targeting the former president and his allies over what they claim was largely a peaceful protest spun out of control by a few bad seeds.
Atlantic City Press

Brigantine native recalls drama of Jan. 6 in DC

Working as the deputy chief of public affairs for the Washington, D.C., Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency, Rebekah Mena had seen multiple marches and demonstrations, as well as snowstorms, hurricanes and other emergencies. In that time, the Brigantine native was only afraid at work once, she said in an...
BRIGANTINE, NJ
Joseph Bologna
Donald Trump
Mike Pence
The Independent

One sign that a GOP blowout is coming in 2022? Democrats are running scared

On Monday morning, Democratic Rep Ed Perlmutter of Colorado announced he would not seek reelection. The retirement would not usually warrant much fanfare if not for the fact that he is now the 26th Democrat in the House to announce he will not seek re-election. It signals bad news for the party.Some Democrats are leaving because they are seeking higher office, as is the the case with Reps Tim Ryan of Ohio and Conor Lamb of Pennsylvania, who are running for Senate. Reps Tom Suozzi of New York and Charlie Crist of Florida are running for governor in their states,...
Washington Times

Illegal immigrants test limits of Second Amendment in case now pending at Supreme Court

Felix Alva took to the streets of Denver in the wake of George Floyd’s death in 2020. He cruised downtown, jeering at police. He became drunk and challenged officers to fights, at one point telling an undercover police officer that “this ain’t no peaceful protest.” He waved a pistol at bystanders and at one point, according to investigators, fired eight shots into the air at a police helicopter circling overhead.
