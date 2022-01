The sprint division for Maryland-based fillies and mares will likely look different in 2022 than it has in years past. Hello Beautiful and Dontletsweetfoolya, the Laurel Park-based runners who went off the favorite and second favorite in last February’s Grade 3 Barbara Fritchie, both are slated to sell at the Keeneland horses of all ages sale which takes place Jan. 11 through Jan. 14.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO