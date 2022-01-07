ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Featurette Shows How The ECTO-1 Comes Back To Life

By Jenna Busch
/Film
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday we have a brand new featurette for "Ghostbusters: Afterlife." This time around we're learning how the people behind the "Ghostbusters" sequel lovingly crafted the Ecto-1 for the new film. (You can watch the first 10 minutes of the film in an extended...

www.slashfilm.com

Comments / 0

Related
goodhousekeeping.com

Grange Hill is coming back as a movie from show's creator

Grange Hill is getting a movie this year from its original creator. Phil Redmond, who created the iconic school-based series as well as Brookside and Hollyoaks, has told The Guardian that he's got a script ready to go, and is looking to begin casting soon, with hopes that former actors would be returning.
HOMELESS
horrornewsnetwork.net

Concept Art For ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Brings The Scares

Fans of Ghostbusters: Afterlife–the fourth entry in the iconic film franchise–may enjoy watching the relative family-friendly specters put humans through their paces, but some concept art from MPC Film puts a different spin on those ghosts. Check out the spooky artwork, courtesy of collider.com, on this page. The...
MOVIES
cinelinx.com

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Home Release Details Revealed

Sony has announced when fans will be able to bring the nostalgic adventure of Ghostbusters: Afterlife home, and the bonus features that await. If you enjoyed Ghostbusters: Afterlife and are eager to watch it again (or didn’t get the chance to see it in theaters), the New Year brings your chance. Sony has announced the film will be available digitally on January 4th, with the physical 4K Ultra HD/Blu-ray coming on February 1, 2022.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Reitman
Person
Finn Wolfhard
theaureview.com

Film Review: Ghostbusters: Afterlife heavily winks to fans of the original in its bid to conjure up nostalgia

There’s a lot of DNA shared between Jason Reitman‘s Ghostbusters: Afterlife and the 1984 original that his father, Ivan Reitman, helmed to fruition. But it’s not just a familial bond that links the respective films, with several portions of the film’s plot and its character line-up clearly based off what came those near-four decades prior. As enjoyable and as wink-to-the-audience these ingredients are, it’s the nostalgia of conjuring up the memories of similarly-themed adventure films of the same era that Afterlife truly earns its value through.
MOVIES
spoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

Who Ya Gonna Call?: Ghostbusters Afterlife Hits Digital Next Week

One of the most awaited films of 2021 will be coming into our homes next week. That's right. Ghostbusters:Afterlife is getting a release on digital formats for rental next week, January 4th, 2022. The film will be released on blu-ray, 4K, and DVD on February 1, 2022. This is exciting...
MOVIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

Ghostbusters

Ghostbusters is a supernatural comedy franchise created in 1984. Its first installment was the film Ghostbusters, released on June 8, 1984, by Columbia Pictures. It centers on a group of eccentric New York City parapsychologists who investigate and capture ghosts for a living.
MOVIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE Exclusive Muncher Concept Art And Before & After Mini-Puft VFX Stills

Ghostbusters: Afterlife was released last year to widespread acclaim, serving as the return to form for the franchise fans were hoping for. The movie tells the story of a single mom and her two kids who arrive in a small town, discovering their unexpected connection to the original Ghostbusters in the process (you can check out our 4* review by clicking here).
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecto#Featurette#Ghostbusters#Vehicles
dailydead.com

January 2022 VOD & Digital Releases Include SERVANT Season 3, LAST NIGHT IN SOHO, GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE

Happy New Year, dear readers! As we bid farewell (or good riddance) to the year that was 2021, we have plenty of brand new digital and VOD releases headed our way to keep us busy over the next few weeks from the comfort of our own homes. January’s VOD and digital release highlights include Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Last Night in Soho during the first week of the month, then the final season of A Discovery of Witches hits several platforms on the 8th. Beyond that, ARROW is debuting a new documentary on A Clockwork Orange on January 13th, The Last Thing Mary Saw hits Shudder on the 20th, and Season 3 of Servant begins on January 21st. January’s VOD and digital releases wrap up with a new doc on Boris Karloff on the 27th, and the shark-fueled thriller The Requin is set to be released on January 28th.
TV SERIES
comicmix.com

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Available on Digital Tuesday, 4K UHD, Blu-ray & DVD 2/1

From director Jason Reitman and producer Ivan Reitman comes the next chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe. In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, when a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather, an original Ghostbuster, left behind. The film is written by Gil Kenan & Jason Reitman.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Movies
GeekTyrant

Jason Reitman Talks About Making That Special Final Scene in GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE and Who He Consulted Along the Way

Ghostbusters: Afterlife was a great sequel film in the Ghostbusters franchise. It had its own brand new story and characters, and it did a great job of giving the fans some awesome throwback moments while completing a beautiful arc and giving fans a glimmer of a future sequel. One scene in particular was so lovely and was a tough one for director Jason Reitman to execute. He knew what he wanted to create, so he consulted a key group of people along the way.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy