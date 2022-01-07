Ghostbusters: Afterlife Featurette Shows How The ECTO-1 Comes Back To Life

Happy New Year, dear readers! As we bid farewell (or good riddance) to the year that was 2021, we have plenty of brand new digital and VOD releases headed our way to keep us busy over the next few weeks from the comfort of our own homes. January’s VOD and digital release highlights include Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Last Night in Soho during the first week of the month, then the final season of A Discovery of Witches hits several platforms on the 8th. Beyond that, ARROW is debuting a new documentary on A Clockwork Orange on January 13th, The Last Thing Mary Saw hits Shudder on the 20th, and Season 3 of Servant begins on January 21st. January’s VOD and digital releases wrap up with a new doc on Boris Karloff on the 27th, and the shark-fueled thriller The Requin is set to be released on January 28th.

