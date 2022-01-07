ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Monroe man arrested for drug and gun charges, attempted to grab handgun during arrest

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
WGNO
 4 days ago

WEST MONROE, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — On Wednesday, January 5, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office executed a felony arrest warrant for an individual living on the 1100 block of Fern Street. Upon arrival, deputies entered the residence and made contact with 35-year-old Darnell Dewayne Davis.

According to officers, they made contact with Davis in the back bedroom of the residence. Davis went to the corner of the bedroom and placed his hand on a 9mm handgun that contained an extended magazine and a suppressor. Deputies commanded Davis to drop the weapon and struck Davis, which caused him to fall on the ground.

After Davis was placed in handcuffs, deputies observed two handguns in plane sight along with a clear plastic bag containing marijuana. Once deputies gained verbal consent to search the bedroom, they found the following:

  • Two guns
  • Approximately 3.5 Xanax tablets
  • Approximately 22 ecstasy tablets
  • Marijuana cigar
  • Digital scale

According to Davis, he was moving the firearm to attempt to locate his identification. He also mentioned that the narcotics located in his bedroom belonged to him for personal use and he likes to party on the weekends.

Davis was transported and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with Aggravated Assault of a Peace Officer, three counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance.

