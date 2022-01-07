‘The Boys’ Season 3 Finally Gets Premiere Date, First Footage Released

Get ready for more romance and drama in Hope Valley. Hallmark Channel has set a date for the return of its flagship drama series When Calls the Heart. The 12-episode ninth season, starring Erin Krakow, premieres at 9 p.m. Sunday, March 6. In Season 9, Hope Valley is in a state of growth, with the foundry’s progress and the evolution of key relationships. The mayoral race has the town buzzing, with a few members of the town running against one another. Elizabeth (Krakow) and Lucas (Chris McNally) focus on their relationship beyond courtship, and as she gets to know Lucas better,...

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO