Hundreds of fines for breaking Covid laws were handed out by police in the week of the Downing Street garden party during England’s first lockdown.Scotland Yard has said it is in contact with the Cabinet Office about the May 20 2020 allegations at Number 10.There were 807 fixed penalty notices issued for breaches of Covid rules in England and Wales in the week between May 15 and May 21 2020, the latest data from the National Police Chiefs’ Council shows.While a full breakdown of the reasons for issuing the fines is not available, the vast majority of enforcement action would...

