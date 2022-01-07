ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

2 Chainz Taps 42 Dugg for New Song and Video: "Million Dollars Worth of Game"

By Store
hypebeast.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article2 Chainz has dropped off a new single, “Million Dollars Worth of Game,” featuring Detroit rapper 42 Dugg that will appear on his upcoming album Dope Don’t Sell Itself. The track, produced by LilJuMadeDaBeat, delves into 2 Chainz and Dugg’s respective paths to stardom. Additionally,...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
XXL Mag

Uncle Murda Says Lil Nas X Will Die of AIDS on New Track ‘Rap Up 2021′

As expected, Uncle Murda released his version of the "Rap Up 2021" and this iteration may be the most inflammatory yet, including a wild line about Lil Nas X. The Brooklyn rapper released the annual (always controversial) track on New Year's Day (Jan. 1). The song features 14 minutes of Lenny talking reckless, "respectfully," touching on all the goings on in hip-hop, urban and national news. Murda starts things off in eyebrow-raising fashion. "Lil Nas X gon' catch AIDS and die like Eazy-E/Hope the LGBTQ don't cancel me," Murda raps. "Like they tried to stop DaBaby from getting paid, when he was talking about how they be giving each other AIDS."
HIP HOP
hypebeast.com

Cardi B and Kanye West Reportedly Filmed a Music Video in a Balenciaga Store

Kanye West seems to continue to further cement his relationship with Balenciaga. Following the news of YEEZY GAP’s announcement “ENGINEERED BY BALENCIAGA”, Ye has been spotted shutting down a Balenciaga store in Miami with fellow rapper, Cardi B. Cardi B was announced as the face of Balenciaga in September 2020 and has since grew her relationship with the brand.
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

2 Chainz – “Million Dollars Worth Of Game” (Feat. 42 Dugg)

As an aging fan of rap music, it’s a matter of some comfort that 2 Chainz will always be older than me. 2 Chainz, currently 44 years old, does not rap like an older man, and he’s continuing to crank out new music like he’s 20 years younger than he actually is. Recently, the former Tity Boi announced that he’s got a new album called Dope Don’t Sell Itself on the way, and he’s now shared its first single.
HIP HOP
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
2 Chainz
hypebeast.com

Kanye Delivers "Heaven and Hell" Visual/Debut YEEZY Gap TV Commercial

Following the announcement of a monumental Balenciaga partnership, Kanye West has returned to share the music video for “Heaven and Hell,” which also serves as the debut. TV commercial. Additionally, the visual/commercial is accompanied by the release of the signature YEEZY Gap Hoodie in both Black (featured in the music video) and blue.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Kanye West Debuts New Hoodies in ‘Heaven and Hell’ Video

Kanye West debuted his “Heaven and Hell” video during Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship game. The song appears on West’s Donda, which arrived in August. The video, which serves double-duty as a Yeezy Gap ad that also showcases the brand’s new hoodies, is set at night as people roam around a city wearing the dark hoodies. Faces are obscured in the shadows and also by face masks. It culminates in a sea of clouds and floating bodies swirling the skies. Earlier in the day, West and Netflix announced that Act One of three-part documentary, jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, will premiere in theaters on Feb. 10, a week before the start of Netflix’s rollout. Netflix will release the trilogy that follows West’s career and features never-before-seen footage beginning on Feb. 16. The documentary will feature footage that was shot over the course of more than two decades by directors Coodie & Chike — the duo behind several of the artist’s videos, including “Through the Wire” and “Jesus Walks (Version 3).”
MUSIC
Variety

Kanye West Enters the Eye of the Storm in New Music Video for ‘Donda’ Track ‘Heaven and Hell’

Kanye West dropped a new music video for his track “Heaven and Hell” on Monday evening. The production is only his latest music video that draws from his 2021 album “Donda.” In addition to becoming available to watch online, footage from the music video made a debut on ESPN during a commercial break of Tuesday evening’s broadcast of the College Football Playoff national championship between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide. The commercial functions as an advertisement for Yeezy Gap, the rapper’s fashion line. The hoodie featured in the “Heaven and Hell” music video is now available for purchase...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

See Kanye “Ye” West Call Himself a “Genius” In First Look At jeen-yuhs

Watch: Kanye "Ye" West Calls Himself a "Genius" in New Netflix Doc. Throw on your Yeezy hoodie and settle in, because we have a teaser to watch!. On Jan. 10, Netflix released a teaser for the Kanye "Ye" West documentary that's been over 20 years in the making: jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy. The documentary event, which premieres Feb. 16 and is from TIME Studios and Creative Control and directed by Clarence "Coodie" Simmons and Chike Ozah, will be presented in three acts and is "an intimate and revealing portrait of Kanye West's experience, showcasing both his formative days trying to break through and his life today as a global brand and artist," according to the official description.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Music Festival#Summer Music#Dugg#Liljumadedabeat#Coachella
HipHopDX.com

Memphis Rapper Big30 Reveals How Many Millions He Made From Rap In 2 Years

It appears Moneybagg Yo’s N-Less Entertainment pupil Big30 has picked up on the “Wockesha” rapper’s entrepreneurial mindset. In a series of Instagram stories Big30 previously shared that began recirculating on Friday (December 31), the Memphis rapper flossed the multi-million dollar gross earnings he has managed to rake in since becoming a mainstream rapper in 2019.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NME

Nas to sell royalty rights to two of his songs as NFTs

Nas is set to sell the royalty rights to two of his songs (‘Ultra Black’ and ‘Rare’) as NFTs. Teaming up with Royal – a song ownership platform that Nas invested in last year alongside The Chainsmokers – 760 tokens will be made available for ‘Ultra Black’, the lead single to Nas’ 2021 Grammy Award winning-album ‘King’s Disease’, from 6pm GMT on January 11.
MUSIC
NME

Lil Wayne releasing ‘Sorry 4 The Wait’ on streaming services

Over a decade since it was initially released, Lil Wayne has announced the streaming debut of his mixtape ‘Sorry 4 The Wait’. The 12-track record – flanked by the single ‘Tunechi’s Back’, which heavily samples Meek Mill and Rick Ross’ own ‘Tupac Back’ – was first heard in July of 2011, in part as an apology for the delayed release of Wayne’s ninth album, ‘Tha Carter IV’. A concrete date for the streaming launch is yet to be unveiled.
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

The Weeknd Confronts His Older Self in New "Gasoline" Music Video

Four days removed from dropping his highly-anticipated fifth studio album Dawn FM, The Weeknd is continuing his promotional initiatives by dropping his latest music video for “Gasoline.” The track is another pop-focused and upbeat number that has production assistance from Matt Cohn, Max Martin and Oscar Holter, and the accompanying video — directed by Matilda Finn — exhibits the Toronto artist navigating his way through a creepy dance club.
MUSIC
WWD

Searches for Gap Hoodies Skyrocket Following Kanye West’s ‘Heaven and Hell’ Music Video

Click here to read the full article. Kanye West’s influence on fashion is continuing with his latest music video. West, who now goes by Ye, released the music video for “Heaven and Hell” from his 2021 album “Donda” on Monday where a series of masked figures are wearing the black Yeezy Gap hoodie, which is the second product released as part of the musician’s collaboration with Gap.More from WWDRevisiting Tom Brady's Style Over the YearsPhotos of the Fashion in 'And Just Like That'The Top Trending Celebrity Style of 2021 Following the video’s release, searches for Gap hoodies have skyrocketed. According to Love the...
APPAREL
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy