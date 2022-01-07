Roddy Ricch To Perform on ‘Saturday Night Live’ Next Week

Following the release of his sophomore studio album, Life Life Fast, some hip-hop music fans are unimpressed with Compton rapper Roddy Ricch's career progression. The superstar made a massive impact with the release of his debut album, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial. The project convinced many of Roddy's potential as the next big rapper with hits including "The Box," "Boom Boom Room," "High Fashion," "Peta," and more. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like Roddy was able to successfully follow up his debut, falling into a "sophomore slump" and failing to meet expectations on Live Life Fast, which debuted at #4 on the Billboard charts with 64,000 first-week sales.

