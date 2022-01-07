Roddy Ricch To Perform on ‘Saturday Night Live’ Next Week

W1Roddy Ricch has officially announced his upcoming mixtape, Feed Tha Streets 3. The young rapper took to Twitter to confirm the news, simply writing, “FTS 3 comin 2022, u n****s playin wit my top.” Ricch’s news arrives less than a month after he dropped his Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial followup LIVE LIFE FAST, which featured appearances from Future on “all good,” 21 Savage and Kodak Black on “hibachi,” Takeoff on “paid my dues,” Jamie Foxx on “no way,” Alex Isley and Ty Dolla $ign on “slow it down,” Fivio Foreign on “murda one,” Lil Baby on “moved to miami” and Gunna on “don’t i.”
