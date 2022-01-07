ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roddy Ricch To Perform on ‘Saturday Night Live’ Next Week

Cover picture for the articleRoddy Ricch will be making his Saturday Night Live debut next Saturday, January 15. The episode marks the kickoff of the television show’s 2022 season. The Compton rapper will be appearing...

‘SNL’ Returns January 15 With Ariana DeBose As Host & Roddy Ricch As Musical Guest

Saturday Night Live is ringing in the new year with a freshman pair. The NBC late-night comedy variety show returns on January 15 with West Side Story star Ariana DeBose making her SNL debut as host with Live Life Fast pop star Roddy Ricch set as musical guest. DeBose will be well known to creator Lorne Michaels as she plays Emma in Apple’s Michaels-exec produced comedy series Schmigadoon! It will be the first show of 2022 for SNL and comes after the show rallied impressively for its Covid-hit final episode of 2021, a show that featured only Kenan Thompson and Michael Che from...
Roddy Ricch Announces New Mixtape 'Feed Tha Streets 3'

W1Roddy Ricch has officially announced his upcoming mixtape, Feed Tha Streets 3. The young rapper took to Twitter to confirm the news, simply writing, “FTS 3 comin 2022, u n****s playin wit my top.” Ricch’s news arrives less than a month after he dropped his Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial followup LIVE LIFE FAST, which featured appearances from Future on “all good,” 21 Savage and Kodak Black on “hibachi,” Takeoff on “paid my dues,” Jamie Foxx on “no way,” Alex Isley and Ty Dolla $ign on “slow it down,” Fivio Foreign on “murda one,” Lil Baby on “moved to miami” and Gunna on “don’t i.”
Roddy Ricch Readying New Mixtape After “Mild” Criticism

Roddy Ricch has new music on the way. Shortly after the release of his most recent album – ‘Live Life Fast’ – he has announced that he has a mixtape coming. Taking to Twitter, he made the announcement, saying:. “FTS 3 comin 2022.”. His announcement of...
Hip Hop Beats: Roddy Ricch, Dr. Dre, Bad Bunny

Roddy Ricch is celebrating his second #1 on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart as Live Life Fast debuted at #1. The album has six songs that made it into the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. Dr. Dre has reached a settlement of $100 million to his ex-wife Nicole Young. TMZ...
Roddy Ricch Announces New Mixtape After Fans Call His Album "Mid"

Following the release of his sophomore studio album, Life Life Fast, some hip-hop music fans are unimpressed with Compton rapper Roddy Ricch's career progression. The superstar made a massive impact with the release of his debut album, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial. The project convinced many of Roddy's potential as the next big rapper with hits including "The Box," "Boom Boom Room," "High Fashion," "Peta," and more. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like Roddy was able to successfully follow up his debut, falling into a "sophomore slump" and failing to meet expectations on Live Life Fast, which debuted at #4 on the Billboard charts with 64,000 first-week sales.
'Saturday Night Live' to re-air Betty White episode

"Saturday Night Live" announced on Saturday that it will be re-airing Betty White's episode from 2010 on Jan. 1, 2022. The news comes one day after the television icon died at the age of 99 on Dec. 31, 2021. "Rest in Peace, Betty White," the comedy sketch show's Twitter account...
Ariana DeBose set to host first 'Saturday Night Live' episode of 2022

Ariana DeBose will host the first new “Saturday Night Live” show of 2022, NBC announced on Thursday via Twitter. DeBose is one of the stars of the critically acclaimed new Steve Spielberg film “West Side Story.” She plays Anita, the role that won Rita Moreno an Oscar in 1962 for the original 1961 “West Side Story” movie.
Roddy Ricch Announces SNL Debut

RODDY RICCH finished 2021 out with a sophomore album, 'Live, Life Fast,' some visuals to pair and now another career first for the Los Angeles born rapper. Saturday Night Live shared the announcement of Roddy's solo debut on the historic sketch comedy show. January 15th, as the musical guest, Roddy...
Roddy Ricch To Bring ‘LIVE LIFE FAST’ To 1st ‘SNL’ Of 2022

New York, NY – Roddy Ricch is currently promoting his second studio album LIVE LIFE FAST, and one of the first steps in doing that is taking on late-night television. On Thursday (January 6), Variety reported Roddy Ricch would be taking the Saturday Night Live stage on January 15 as the first musical guest for 2022. ‘West Side Story’ actress Ariana DeBose will serve as the host for the night while the multi-platinum artist will perform songs off LIVE LIFE FAST, which debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 chart.
Bonnaroo Festival Features J. Cole, 21 Savage, Roddy Ricch & More

J. Cole, 21 Savage, and Roddy Ricch will be among the headliners at one of America’s biggest music festivals this summer. The Bonnaroo Arts and Music Festival, running June 16 – 19 in Manchester, TN, will feature Cole, 21, and Roddy on each respective day of the festival.
Future & Roddy Ricch Help Gunna Push 'DS4EVER' In 'Too Easy (Remix)' Video

Gunna kicked off the road to the DS4EVER album with “Too Easy” featuring Future. With Roddy Ricch attached to the official remix, the updated version of “Too Easy” got a larger-than-life video to match its star power. The video, which arrived on Friday (January 7), finds...
Roddy Ricch Discusses Astroworld & Why He Donated His Earnings

Roddy Ricch recently appeared on BigBoyTV and discussed the fatal crowd crush at Travis Scott's 2021 Astroworld Festival and why he decided to donate his earnings to victims of the incident. 10 concertgoers died as a result of injuries sustained at the event and hundreds more were injured. Ricch explains...
Gunna, Future & Roddy Ricch Link Up For The "too easy Remix" Music Video: Watch

Gunna's DS4EVER has been receiving plenty of love since it dropped at midnight, and just hours after, the 28-year-old has treated us to another surprise – a music video for "too easy Remix," featuring Future and Roddy Ricch. As Uproxx reports, the new visual sees the three superstar recording...
Roddy Ricch Gives Update On Long-Awaited 'Feed Tha Streets 3' Project

Fans expected Roddy Ricch’s second studio album, LIVE LIFE FAST, to be an instant classic, but it wasn’t even close to that. Many were left underwhelmed with the 18-track album and let their voices be heard. Roddy caught wind of all the criticisms and is bound to change those opinions.
Machine Gun Kelly, Roddy Ricch Among Bonnaroo 2022 Headliners

Bonnaroo has announced their lineup this year, and there are quite some impressive, diverse musical acts — including Machine Gun Kelly, Roddy Ricch and J. Cole. Taking place June 16-19 in Manchester, Tennessee, Illenium, The Chicks, 21 Savage, Flume, Tool and Stevie Nicks round out the rest of the headliners for the festival. Also slated to perform are Disclosure, Isaiah Rashad, Lane 8, Ludacris and many more. See the full lineup below:
