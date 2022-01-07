ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memorial for John Madden set for Feb. 15 in Oakland

A public memorial service for John Madden will be held in Oakland on Feb. 15.

The family of the late Hall of Fame coach and broadcasting icon said further details will be provided on the location.

“The Madden family has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support during the difficult time following John Madden’s passing,” read a statement issued Friday by the NFL.

Madden, who passed away on Dec. 28 at age 85, coached the Raiders for 10 seasons (1969-78) and led them to a Super Bowl XI championship.

NFL teams held a moment of silence prior to kickoff of all Week 17 games and recognition of Madden’s passing is planned by the Raiders on Sunday night in the organization’s first home game since his death.

–Field Level Media

