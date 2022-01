Students at an elementary school in Cambridge took shelter on MBTA and school buses Tuesday after a small fire in their building forced an evacuation into the freezing cold. After the fire broke out in a closet at Cambridgeport School, a public kindergarten through fifth grade school, students and staff exited the building into dangerously low temperatures. As of 10 a.m., the air in Cambridge was 8º, but with a windchill was below zero.

