ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmel, IN

Carmel resident hosting new preschool show on Nickelodeon

FOX59
FOX59
 4 days ago

CARMEL, Ind. — A lifelong Indiana man is making it big as he hosts a new preschool show on Nickelodeon’s interactive learning channel, Noggin.

Emmanuel Carter is hosting Noggin Knows, using dancing and singing to get preschoolers up and moving.

We spoke to him about his journey as he pursued his dream of acting and filmmaking from his home state.

You can find more information about his new show by visiting Noggin.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX59

Winter Office Fashion Ideas

Finding a great winter work outfit may be a little harder after working from home. Area Director of Marketing & Business Development Danielle Parker joins us live from the Keystone Fashion Mall with some fashion tips.
APPAREL
FOX59

Where people in Indianapolis are moving to most

(STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of where people in Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Indianapolis between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration. You may also […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Jesus Christ Superstar 50th anniversary tour in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — The 50th anniversary tour of Jesus Christ Superstar is coming to Clowes’ Memorial Hall January 18th through the 23rd. Jenna Rubaii, who plays the iconic character Mary, joins us live from Boston. To purchase tickets to the show, visit the website indianapolis.broadway.com.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Carmel, IN
Sports
City
Carmel, IN
Carmel, IN
Entertainment
Local
Indiana Entertainment
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Sports
FOX59

1970s most popular boy names in Indiana

(STACKER) — Names can tell the story of a generation. To learn more about the culture of the 1970s, Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the 70s in Indiana using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born. So why were so […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

PIF: Tipton Little Free Pantry provides essentials to community

TIPTON, Ind. — A Tipton resident is helping her community in a big way with the “little free pantry” she created.  “It’s just been remarkable how many people use it,” said creator Linda Shupperd.  She started it after a devastating tornado hit Kokomo years ago, and it’s still going strong.  The pantry has non-perishables like […]
TIPTON, IN
FOX59

Meet Cobb: Indianapolis Zoo names youngest gazelle calf

The Indianapolis Zoo has named its newest baby. The Zoo welcomed a male Addra gazelle calf on November 6, 2021. The calf, who was a little more than 11 pounds at birth, was unnamed — until now. Zookeepers named the little guy “Cobb” — in homage of his mother Swann. According to the zoo, the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Preschoolers#Noggin Com#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox 59
FOX59

Parts of the Monon will close for 10 months

CARMEL, Ind. — Heads up runners, bikers and dog walkers. A renovation project will close parts of the Monon Greenway in Carmel. The Monon will close between City Center Drive and Carmel Drive later this month. Starting January 17, you will have to take City Center Drive to Range Line Road and go back on […]
CARMEL, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Preschool
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX59

Comedian Bob Saget dead at 65

(NEXSTAR) – Comedian and actor Bob Saget died in Florida Sunday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said. He was found at a Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando. “Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget […]
ORLANDO, FL
FOX59

Indiana has 1 of the 50 cities with the most green space per capita

(STACKER) — Green space is beneficial anywhere, but especially in concrete jungles like those found in many U.S. cities. The World Health Organization reports that green areas are essential to both the ecosystem and the mental health of citizens; though the color is fading quickly in urban areas that are cutting down trees and rapidly […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Legislation proposed to help IMPD pay for, patrol downtown

INDIANAPOLIS — The spring riots of 2020 that left Monument Circle defaced with graffiti, scarred the doors of the Indiana Statehouse and saw the state’s capitol city choked with tear gas and ringing with gunfire so incensed Republicans in control of the state legislature that one of them proposed establishing a board to oversee the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy