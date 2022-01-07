Carmel resident hosting new preschool show on Nickelodeon

CARMEL, Ind. — A lifelong Indiana man is making it big as he hosts a new preschool show on Nickelodeon’s interactive learning channel, Noggin.

Emmanuel Carter is hosting Noggin Knows, using dancing and singing to get preschoolers up and moving.

We spoke to him about his journey as he pursued his dream of acting and filmmaking from his home state.

You can find more information about his new show by visiting Noggin.com.

