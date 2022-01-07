ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evangeline Parish, LA

Louisiana DOJ investigating alleged use of racial slur in Evangeline Parish school board meeting

By Abigail Jones
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l4UD4_0dfXSTF700

EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Department of Justice (DOJ) is investigating allegations of a man being called a racial slur at an Evangeline Parish School Board meeting in late December, according to a press release from Attorney General Jeff Landry’s office.

Arthur Sampson, Jr. of Ville Platte, said that at an Evangeline Parish School Board workshop public meeting, he asked a question and a school board member threatened him and used a racial slur.

A Black Evangeline Parish community advocate says he was called N-word by Black school board member during meeting

The police chief confirmed to News 10 when the incident was reported that his department was looking into it.

Landry’s office addressed a letter to Sampson, dated Jan. 6, that states the DOJ Civil Division is investigating allegations that the Open Meetings Law was violated by the Evangeline Parish School Board.

Read the Open Meetings Law here , and view the full letter from AG Landry below:

2022.01.06-Initial-ltr-to-Sampson Download

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.

Comments / 11

Dee
4d ago

I read this story. I say even though the man who made the slur was black, he should be removed from his post and face any other consequences just as a white person would and I'm black!

Reply
3
Kevin Fowler
4d ago

Do we really need the DOJ for this? Get ready people you are about to be arrested for your first amendment right.

Reply
5
