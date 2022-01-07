Louisiana DOJ investigating alleged use of racial slur in Evangeline Parish school board meeting

EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Department of Justice (DOJ) is investigating allegations of a man being called a racial slur at an Evangeline Parish School Board meeting in late December, according to a press release from Attorney General Jeff Landry’s office.

Arthur Sampson, Jr. of Ville Platte, said that at an Evangeline Parish School Board workshop public meeting, he asked a question and a school board member threatened him and used a racial slur.

The police chief confirmed to News 10 when the incident was reported that his department was looking into it.

Landry’s office addressed a letter to Sampson, dated Jan. 6, that states the DOJ Civil Division is investigating allegations that the Open Meetings Law was violated by the Evangeline Parish School Board.

Read the Open Meetings Law here , and view the full letter from AG Landry below:

