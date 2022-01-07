ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Longtime political figure joins race for San Jose City Council seat

By Jana Kadah
San José Spotlight
San José Spotlight
 4 days ago

Rosemary Kamei, who’s represented Silicon Valley in a variety of public roles, is throwing her hat into the District 1 San Jose City Council race.

Kamei brings 30 years of experience in local politics from having served on Morgan Hill’s Planning Commission and Valley Water board to most recently sitting on the Santa Clara County Board of Education.

“I have a lot to offer in terms of my proven experience,” Kamei told San José Spotlight. “My diversity of interests and experience is rather broad, so I bring a very balanced approach to decision making.”

If elected, Kamei will represent West San Jose between Cupertino and Saratoga. She would replace San Jose Vice Mayor Chappie Jones, who terms out this year.

Jones and state Assemblymember Evan Low are a few of her early endorsers, Kamei said. She filed papers to run on Wednesday and is in the process of building her campaign.

Kamei said the biggest issues in District 1 are public health, public safety and overall improvement of quality of life. These challenges include housing, homelessness, economic resiliency and transportation. If elected, she wants to find ways to create more open space in District 1.

“Rosemary Kamei is a committed public servant with decades of experience fighting on behalf of our community,” Low told San José Spotlight. “We also need bold leadership and strong representation since Asian Americans currently have no voice on the City Council.”

In her last election for school board, she received endorsements from an array of local politicos, including state Assemblymember Ash Kalra, state Sen. Dave Cortese and San Jose Councilmembers Sergio Jimenez and Raul Peralez.

Related Stories

January 1, 2022

What’s in store for Silicon Valley in 2022?

December 9, 2021

A look at the latest San Jose candidates running for office in 2022

April 12, 2021

San Jose Planning Commissioner Justin Lardinois to run for City Council

“If where I’ve gotten my support in the past is any indication, it’ll be a very diverse group of individuals,” Kamei said. “Not only progressives, but businesses and independents.”

She cites her ability to bring opposing voices together to collaborate and find solution-based resolutions as her strength.

Terry Christensen, a retired San Jose State University political science professor, said it’s not so much Kamei’s political leanings that could help her win the seat, but rather her work in different facets of local government.

“I think she’s instantly the leading contender just by virtue of having been elected to these different seats,” Christensen told San José Spotlight. “She’s extremely well connected in the community and the larger political community as well.”

He said what District 1 voters will likely care most about is a candidate’s stance on issues such as SB 9 , which requires cities to allow residential parcels zoned for single-family homes to be subdivided for multiple units.

“They really want to retain the current nature of their neighborhoods as single-family housing,” Christensen said. “They don’t want to be next to a high-rise. They don’t want anything that adds to traffic.”

Kamei represents Santa Clara County as a delegate to the California School Boards Association and sits on the board of directors of the California County Boards of Education. Kamei also serves as president for the Baker West Neighborhood Association.

She joins San Jose Planning Commissioner Justin Lardinois and San Jose Downtown Foundation Board President Ramona Snyder who are running for the District 1 seat.

California’s primary election will be held on June 7.

Contact Jana Kadah at jana@sanjosespotlight.com or @Jana_Kadah on Twitter.

The post Longtime political figure joins race for San Jose City Council seat appeared first on San José Spotlight .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
San José Spotlight

San Jose councilmembers seek to extend voting rights to noncitizens

A pair of San Jose councilmembers is proposing a measure that would allow immigrants who are not U.S. citizens to participate in local elections. The measure, which requires voter approval, would give more than 200,000 noncitizen residents in San Jose a right to select new lawmakers and weigh in on different policies in future local elections. New York City became the largest city to enact a similar law last month, while San Francisco passed a law in 2016 to allow noncitizen parents to vote in school board elections.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San José Spotlight receives half-million grant from American Journalism Project

San José Spotlight has received a $500,000 grant from the American Journalism Project, the nation’s largest venture philanthropy dedicated to local news. The grant will allow the South Bay’s only nonprofit newsroom to hire a revenue development professional and audience growth specialist to expand its reach—both topically and geographically. The American Journalism Project (AJP) announced four new grant recipients on Tuesday, bringing its portfolio of grantees to 31 and investments made to more than $30 million.
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Jose, CA
Elections
Santa Clara County, CA
Government
State
California State
County
Santa Clara County, CA
Local
California Elections
City
Morgan Hill, CA
City
San Jose, CA
San Jose, CA
Government
Santa Clara County, CA
Elections
Local
California Government
City
Santa Clara, CA
City
Saratoga, CA
City
Cupertino, CA
San José Spotlight

Bramson: The strong case for a successful affordable housing bond in Measure A

Having worked with and in the public sector for most of my career, I know that there are many facets in government that remain a mystery to most people on the outside. Whether it’s the nuances of land use authority, the purpose of a board resolution, or simply the role of the many commissions and committees that are spread throughout the systems, the vast complexities and inner-workings of any given bureaucracy can be hard to understand, let alone assess for effectiveness.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

West San Jose residents oppose 6-story hotel on Winchester Boulevard

A 6-story hotel on Winchester Boulevard may win the approval of the San Jose City Council next week, despite strong disapproval from residents in the neighborhood. On Tuesday, councilmembers will vote on whether to rezone the land from residential to commercial development and approve the developer’s plans to build a 119-room hotel on a 0.69-acre parcel... The post West San Jose residents oppose 6-story hotel on Winchester Boulevard appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose extends Coyote Creek Trail, adds patrol program

In an effort to encourage residents to use a new section of the Coyote Creek Trail, San Jose is partnering with Valley Water to start a police patrol around the area that was once the region’s largest homeless encampment. The patrol program, which costs $800,000, is part of the city’s new safety plan for the... The post San Jose extends Coyote Creek Trail, adds patrol program appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose lawmaker running for county supervisor

San Jose Councilmember Sylvia Arenas is running for Santa Clara County District 1 supervisor, campaign filings show. The newly drawn District 1 expanded during a contentious redistricting process to include San Jose neighborhoods like Evergreen and Silver Creek—the area Arenas currently represents on the City Council—allowing her to throw her hat into the race. District 1... The post San Jose lawmaker running for county supervisor appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Jose City Council#San Jos#Homelessness#Silicon Valley#Planning Commission#Valley Water#Asian Americans#The City Council#City Council
San José Spotlight

San Jose lawmakers move domestic violence records request behind closed doors

Advocates are upset that San Jose lawmakers have spent months denying body camera footage to a survivor of domestic violence, forcing her to argue her case in a public forum. The city’s Rules and Open Government Committee agreed Wednesday to address a California Public Records Act request filed by a survivor of domestic violence in closed session. The requester wants the city to turn over body camera footage as part of a complaint she filed with the San Jose Police Department concerning an officer who allegedly failed to report a violation of a domestic violence restraining order she has against her husband. San José Spotlight is not naming the requester due to concerns for her safety.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Santa Clara County supervisor candidate moves to stay in race

Santa Clara County supervisor candidate Johnny Khamis is moving back into District 1 after a contentious redistricting process drew him out. The Board of Supervisors moved Almaden Valley and Los Gatos out of District 1 into District 5 at the end of last year, as part of a once-in-a-decade adjustment of political boundaries to account for population changes. The redistricting... The post Santa Clara County supervisor candidate moves to stay in race appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose mayoral candidate Matt Mahan leads pack on fundraising

Cash is flooding into San Jose’s mayoral race—a sign the election is going to prove costly for all contenders. Councilmember Matt Mahan leads the way, raising $504,000 from roughly 1,000 donors during the first 23 days of San Jose’s fundraising period. Mahan, a tech entrepreneur who announced his mayoral campaign a little over a year after... The post San Jose mayoral candidate Matt Mahan leads pack on fundraising appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

VTA approves pay bump, bonuses for Santa Clara County workers

Some VTA workers will see wage increases and a large bonus following approval of a new union contract with the public transit agency. VTA’s board of directors voted 11-1 in favor of an agreement that establishes a 10% pay raise over the next three years for members of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 265. The agreement also grants each ATU member a one-time $3,500 “appreciation bonus.” The agreement, which covers March 7, 2022 through March 3, 2025, will affect roughly 1,500 VTA workers, including bus and light rail operators.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Twitter
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Homeless
San José Spotlight

San Jose committee halts Charcot Avenue extension

Contentious plans for the Charcot Avenue Extension project in North San Jose are reaching the end of the road. San Jose’s Rules and Open Government Committee on Wednesday unanimously recommended the city halt plans to build an overpass that would cross over Interstate Highway 880 from Paragon Drive to Oakland Road and divert the remaining... The post San Jose committee halts Charcot Avenue extension appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Santa Clara County looks for volunteers to tally unhoused population

After canceling the homeless count in 2021, Santa Clara County is looking for volunteers to help gather census data next month. The biennial count is critical for understanding the homelessness crisis and identifying the needs of people on the streets. The county opted to defer the 2021 count due to COVID-19. Advocates said the lack of information has... The post Santa Clara County looks for volunteers to tally unhoused population appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose Vietnamese community at center of Philip Nguyen’s advocacy work

The Vietnamese American Roundtable is becoming a household name in the South Bay, and at the core of the transformative effort is its first ever executive director, Philip Nguyen. Nguyen, who served as a part-time program manager starting in 2020, took on the leadership role last summer, marking a pivotal point for the growing organization.... The post San Jose Vietnamese community at center of Philip Nguyen’s advocacy work appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

What’s in store for Silicon Valley in 2022?

Lawmakers in Silicon Valley have wrapped up a tumultuous and busy year. 2021 was marked with major decisions that will have a lasting impact on the region—as well as those that lay the groundwork for future changes. With the world entering the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic, local businesses struggling to recover, housing costs exploding and San... The post What’s in store for Silicon Valley in 2022? appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

East San Jose residents irked by lawmaker’s second office in library

A San Jose lawmaker failed to read the room when she set up a branch office in a local library, upsetting some residents who felt blindsided by the move. East side residents fumed on social media after learning Councilmember Magdalena Carrasco, who represents District 5, is setting up a second office at the Dr. Roberto... The post East San Jose residents irked by lawmaker’s second office in library appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose Flea Market payment opens door to vendors’ future

San Jose has recently received funds from the landowner of the Berryessa Flea Market to help transition vendors following last year’s City Council vote to rezone the property for future development. The Bumb family, who owns the land, wired the first $500,000 installment of $5 million a few days before the Jan. 1 deadline to... The post San Jose Flea Market payment opens door to vendors’ future appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose homeless shelter sees COVID outbreak as omicron spreads

A COVID-19 outbreak has made its way to the Julian Street Inn housing site in downtown San Jose. This week, seven out of the 54 residents who live at the congregate shelter for homeless residents tested positive for COVID-19. This comes as positive infections are climbing in Santa Clara County as the omicron variant spreads.... The post San Jose homeless shelter sees COVID outbreak as omicron spreads appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San José Spotlight

San Jose, CA
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

San José Spotlight is the city's first nonprofit news organization dedicated to independent political and business reporting. Our mission is to change the face of local journalism by building a community-supported newsroom that ignites civic engagement, educates citizens and strengthens our democracy.

 https://sanjosespotlight.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy