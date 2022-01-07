ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Police: Albany man arrested after search warrant finds drugs loaded handguns

 4 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – According to the Albany Police Department, loaded handguns and a number of drugs were allegedly found during a search warrant in Albany. One man was arrested following the search warrant.

On Thursday, January 6, around 8:00 p.m., Albany Police Department’s Community Response Unit detectives executed a search warrant at 50 Elberon Place in Albany in reference to an ongoing investigation.

During the search warrant, police recovered 17 grams of fentanyl and 25 grams of crack cocaine. A loaded .45 caliber handgun and a loaded 9mm “ghost gun” were also recovered during the investigation.

Guy Crawford, 38, of Albany, was taken into custody at the residence and charged.

Charges:

  • 2 counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree
  • 2 counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 4th Degree
  • 2 counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree
  • 2 counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree
  • 2 counts of Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia 2nd
Guy is scheduled to be arraigned this morning in Albany City Criminal Court.

