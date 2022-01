The 2022 Subaru WRX was revealed back in September and while unconventional, we wouldn't say that its styling is ugly. Nevertheless, the fifth-generation sedan has come under fire for its quirky design. With the arrival of a new GT trim that adds electronically controlled dampers and the fact that a manual gearbox remains a standard feature, the people at Subaru are clearly very interested in keeping their most enthusiastic buyers happy. In fact, the brand has said as much in an interview. Speaking with Automotive News, car line planning manager at Subaru of America, Michael Redic, explains that the automaker relied heavily on customer feedback to make the WRX better than ever while staying true to its heritage.

CARS ・ 8 DAYS AGO