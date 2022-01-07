76ers' Danny Green: Goes through shootaround

When it comes to basketball, Ben Simmons has been dealing with a surplus of issues, most of which are directly related to his messy breakup with the Philadelphia 76ers. After months of trade demands, the team has tried to make him return, and Simmons has sacrificed millions to ensure that doesn't happen.
Longtime NFL reporter Pam Oliver is a legend when it comes to the sideline reporting game and she proved it once again on Sunday. Oliver, a veteran NFL sideline reporter, is on the call for Sunday afternoon’s game between the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions. Video of...
Tonight, Klay Thompson officially returns to the NBA hardwood for the first time since 2019. It’s a huge game for the Golden State Warriors, who will get one of the game’s best shooters back in their lineup as they shoot for a championship. They face the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Chase Center.
WNBA star Candace Parker announced in an Instagram post that her wife is expecting their first child together. Tuesday’s post by Parker, 35, a two-time WNBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medal winner, also congratulated Anna Petrakova, 37, on their two-year wedding anniversary, which is believed to be the first time she has publicly addressed her marriage on social media, ESPN reported.
There are a lot of teams in the league that could make changes to their roster at or ahead of the trade deadline. The Indiana Pacers, the Boston Celtics, and the Philadelphia 76ers are all teams that need to change some things up to achieve success. Perhaps they could help one another.
The Atlanta Hawks came into the 2021-22 NBA season with some high expectations. After making a run to the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals, many people thought we’d see them challenging in the conference for years to come. Thus far, it seems like that performance was a fluke. Atlanta is...
Later today, for the first time in two-and-a-half years, Klay Thompson will play in an NBA game. Thompson last saw action on June 13, 2019 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. He tore his ACL that night, and missed the entire 2019-20 season while recovering from that injury. Thompson...
Klay Thompson is back and the Warriors shooting guard made that absolutely clear with a massive dunk late in the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night at Chase Center. Klay got Cavs center Jarrett Allen on a switch, drove around him and made a loud statement with...
DeMarcus Cousins may have a new team very soon. Cousins was let go by the Milwaukee Bucks during the week. But he has already talked with some other teams and could end up signing with the Denver Nuggets. Marc J. Spears reported Saturday that Cousins is set to meet with...
A Christmas Eve fire erupted at the New Jersey home of Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey, but the family escaped uninjured. The New York Post reported on the incident while Philadelphia-area TV stations got video footage of the fire. ABC 6 in Philadelphia showed firefighters, with ladders leading up to house...
Trade season has officially arrived.
The Detroit Pistons made their first move of the season Sunday, sending Rodney McGruder and a 2022 second-round pick to the Denver Nuggets in exchange for Bol Bol, a league source confirmed to the Free Press. The 2022 pick was acquired from the Brooklyn Nets. The Pistons are now without a second-round selection in June's draft.
The 2021-22 NBA season has been crazy this far. With the Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers struggling, changes may be near. Could the two teams actually come together on a massive blockbuster trade that would swap Russell Westbrook and Ben Simmons?. Let’s get the games out of the way....
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson threw down an emphatic dunk in his return to the lineup against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Thompson blew by Jarrett Allen on a switch and finished with a poster dunk. It was a promising sign for the veteran guard as he is coming off two major surgeries and hasn’t played in an NBA game since 2019.
Kendrick Perkins has become quite the outspoken talking head on ESPN in recent years, and his scorching takes have caught the eyes of many. He has beefed with current NBA players in recent times as well, and his latest comments regarding the Boston Celtics have led to some more drama in the NBA world.
The Warriors’ locker room was joyous Sunday night after “Klay Day,” a long-awaited celebration of the return of superstar Klay Thompson, ending in a 96-82 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers at Chase Center. Thompson scored Golden State’s first bucket of the night and finished with 17 points...
Following a tireless rehab, months of chatter, different updates and reports, the time was finally here. After missing more than two seasons due to a knee and Achilles injury, Klay Thompson made his long-awaited return to the court for the Golden State Warriors on Sunday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Before...
Isiah Thomas sure knows how to hold a grudge. The retired Detroit Pistons legend took to Twitter over the weekend to take a swipe at longtime rival Michael Jordan. Thomas commented on a post about how both Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and LeBron James were now in the NBA’s top ten of all-time in three of the five major statistical categories.
