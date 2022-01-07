ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
76ers' Danny Green: Goes through shootaround

 4 days ago

Green (calf) participated in shootaround ahead of Friday's contest against the...

fadeawayworld.net

Sixers Star Ben Simmons Is Now Engaged To British TV Host Maya Jama

When it comes to basketball, Ben Simmons has been dealing with a surplus of issues, most of which are directly related to his messy breakup with the Philadelphia 76ers. After months of trade demands, the team has tried to make him return, and Simmons has sacrificed millions to ensure that doesn't happen.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Video: Pam Oliver Sideline Moment Goes Viral Sunday

Longtime NFL reporter Pam Oliver is a legend when it comes to the sideline reporting game and she proved it once again on Sunday. Oliver, a veteran NFL sideline reporter, is on the call for Sunday afternoon’s game between the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions. Video of...
NFL
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

WNBA star Candace Parker announces wife expecting child

WNBA star Candace Parker announced in an Instagram post that her wife is expecting their first child together. Tuesday’s post by Parker, 35, a two-time WNBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medal winner, also congratulated Anna Petrakova, 37, on their two-year wedding anniversary, which is believed to be the first time she has publicly addressed her marriage on social media, ESPN reported.
CELEBRITIES
Furkan Korkmaz
Georges Niang
NBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Lakers Trade Lands Anthony Davis In Atlanta

The Atlanta Hawks came into the 2021-22 NBA season with some high expectations. After making a run to the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals, many people thought we’d see them challenging in the conference for years to come. Thus far, it seems like that performance was a fluke. Atlanta is...
NBA
The Spun

LeBron James Reacts To Klay Thompson’s Return On Sunday

Later today, for the first time in two-and-a-half years, Klay Thompson will play in an NBA game. Thompson last saw action on June 13, 2019 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. He tore his ACL that night, and missed the entire 2019-20 season while recovering from that injury. Thompson...
NBA
NBC Sports

Twitter explodes after Klay incredible poster dunk, epic snarl

Klay Thompson is back and the Warriors shooting guard made that absolutely clear with a massive dunk late in the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night at Chase Center. Klay got Cavs center Jarrett Allen on a switch, drove around him and made a loud statement with...
NBA
Philadelphia 76ers
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Pistons trade for Nuggets' Bol Bol in exchange for Rodney McGruder, draft pick

Trade season has officially arrived. The Detroit Pistons made their first move of the season Sunday, sending Rodney McGruder and a 2022 second-round pick to the Denver Nuggets in exchange for Bol Bol, a league source confirmed to the Free Press. The 2022 pick was acquired from the Brooklyn Nets. The Pistons are now without a second-round selection in June's draft. ...
NBA
Cavaliers Nation

Video: Klay Thompson throws down monster poster dunk vs. Cavs

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson threw down an emphatic dunk in his return to the lineup against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Thompson blew by Jarrett Allen on a switch and finished with a poster dunk. It was a promising sign for the veteran guard as he is coming off two major surgeries and hasn’t played in an NBA game since 2019.
NBA
NBC Sports

Steph's son Canon delivers Warriors game ball to Klay

The Warriors’ locker room was joyous Sunday night after “Klay Day,” a long-awaited celebration of the return of superstar Klay Thompson, ending in a 96-82 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers at Chase Center. Thompson scored Golden State’s first bucket of the night and finished with 17 points...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Isiah Thomas takes shot at Michael Jordan on Twitter

Isiah Thomas sure knows how to hold a grudge. The retired Detroit Pistons legend took to Twitter over the weekend to take a swipe at longtime rival Michael Jordan. Thomas commented on a post about how both Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and LeBron James were now in the NBA’s top ten of all-time in three of the five major statistical categories.
NBA

