ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Moderna CEO says fourth vaccine dose could be needed in fall

By Sarakshi Rai, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hdx2P_0dfXPd0s00

( The Hill ) — Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel on Thursday said people may need a fourth shot of the coronavirus vaccine in fall 2022, CNBC and other news outlets reported.

Bancel, while speaking at a health care event organized by Goldman Sachs, said that the booster efficacy will wane over time, similar to the first two shots of the COVID-19 vaccine.

However, he said people will likely have enough protection from their booster shot last fall to get them through the winter, CNBC added.

While referring to the strength of the booster shot he said, “I will be surprised when we get that data in the coming weeks that it’s holding nicely over time,” adding that “I would expect that it’s not going to hold great,” according to the news outlet.

“I still believe we’re going to need boosters in the fall of ’22 and forward,” Bancel said according to Reuters .

Bancel added that COVID is “not going away.”

“We’re going to have to live with it,” he said.

All vaccinated participants with severe COVID-19 in CDC study had at least one risk factor

His comments echo Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, who said in December that a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine may eventually be needed amid concerns about the omicron variant.

For now, though, Pfizer said that three doses appear to provide good protection.

The Israeli government is already offering a fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose to health care workers and individuals 60 years old and older in an effort to bolster protection amid the omicron wave of the pandemic.

Preliminary results published showed that a second booster dose saw a “five-fold increase in the number of antibodies in the vaccinated person,” according to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

These Retail Companies Are Requiring Vaccinations for Employees

The return to office is rolling out, albeit with some delays. And some retail companies are taking a no-tolerance approach to vaccinations. The recent uptick in COVID-19 due to the Omicron variant has pushed employers to reconsider what they will allow in the office. Some employers are strongly encouraging their employees to get vaccinated — Dollar General became the first major retailer to offer a financial incentives for employees to get the shot. At the same time, President Biden’s mandate that businesses with 100 or more employees must require vaccinations or weekly COVID-19 tests for employees is pending approval in the Supreme Court....
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccine#Doses#Moderna Ceo#Cnbc#Reuters#Covid#Omicron#Israeli#Nexstar Media Inc
CNBC

Omicron-specific vaccine is coming but 'may not matter—everybody's going to be infected,' says expert

An omicron-specific Covid vaccine will be ready by March but some experts warn it could be "too late" due to the variant's highly transmissible nature. On Monday, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla told CNBC that its vaccine with BioNTech that targets omicron — and other variants that are currently circulating — will be ready for distribution by spring and that the company has already started manufacturing doses.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CNBC

Pfizer CEO says two Covid vaccine doses aren't 'enough for omicron'

"The two doses, they're not enough for omicron," Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said. Bourla said the two-dose vaccine does not provide robust protection against infection and its ability to prevent hospitalization has also declined. Bourla said third shots are providing good protection against death, and "decent" protection against hospitalization. Pfizer...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
healththoroughfare.com

Pfizer Scandal: CEO Albert Bourla Reveals 2 Covid Vaccines Offer ‘Very Limited Protection, If Any’ After Claiming Shot Was ‘100% Effective’

Pfizer is making headlines again after the CEO of the controversial company Albert Bourla made a recent statement about the efficiency of the covid shot. He recently said in a video that’s all over Twitter that two shots of the covid vaccine offer limited protection against covid 19, “if any.”
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
SlashGear

The FDA just changed the Moderna COVID booster rules

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced a change to how long adults must wait before they can get the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster shot. Starting immediately, individuals aged 18 and older can now get their booster shot after at least five months have passed since the completion of the primary series of the Moderna vaccine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

U.S. FDA cuts gap for Moderna COVID-19 booster dose as cases surge

Jan 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday shortened the interval between the primary series of Moderna Inc's (MRNA.O) COVID-19 vaccine and a booster dose to five months, as it looks to bolster protection against the fast-spreading Omicron variant. The agency expects the shorter interval, reduced...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

How effective are the Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines against Omicron?

The more contagious Omicron variant of Covid-19 is continuing to spread rapidly across the UK and could eventually become the dominant strain of the coronavirus.So far more than 75 deaths from the new variant have been recorded and 246,780 infections logged.Prime minister Boris Johnson has ruled out introducing new restrictions in England for the moment but has said his government “reserves the right” to implement measures in the coming weeks should the current high rate of infection begin to translate into mass hospitalisations that threaten to overwhelm the NHS.Fears over Omicron prompted London mayor Sadiq Khan to declare a...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
WJBF

What is Covaxin, the COVID vaccine not approved in the US?

Dr. Anthony Fauci this week addressed Covaxin, a COVID-19 vaccine made in India that has not been approved in the U.S. but is finding its way into the social media feeds of the American public. So why the interest in Covaxin? How does it compare to the vaccines currently available in the United States?
PHARMACEUTICALS
Motley Fool

Why Pfizer, BioNTech, and Moderna Stocks Are Falling Today

Pfizer and BioNTech announced positive FDA decisions today, while Moderna didn't have any bad news. Investors appear to be increasingly concerned that COVID-19 vaccine sales will sink in the future. The key thing to watch with all three companies is whether or not they land supply deals for 2023 and...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy