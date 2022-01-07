ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hubbard, OH

Mass marks anniversary of Hubbard church fire

By Patty Coller
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PWJtX_0dfXPJYS00

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A special Holy Mass and processional will mark the one-year anniversary of the devastating fire at St. Patrick’s Church in Hubbard.

The special event will commemorate that day and the ongoing rebuilding of the church.

Crews battle Austintown fire

A candlelight procession is scheduled for 6 p.m. Jan. 18 in front of the church, which will include prayer and song.

The procession will travel from the church to the parish center where a Holy Mass will take place at 6:30 p.m.

Everyone is welcome to attend.

The Jan. 18, 2021 fire started in a conference room in the basement of the church. The cause is “undetermined,” according to Assistant State Fire Marshal Todd Stitt.

The fire caused about $4 million in damage.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Society
City
Hubbard, OH
Hubbard, OH
Society
WKBN

Shanksville 9/11 first responder needs your help to get a new heart

SHANKSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — You may not know the name Terry Shaffer, but we’ll always remember what he and his crew did when Flight 93 crashed on Sept. 11, 2001. Terry, now 66 years old, was the Shanksville Fire Chief on that fateful day in American history. Along with the Shanksville Volunteer Fire Department, Terry […]
SHANKSVILLE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#Holy Mass#Mass Marks#Hubbard Church#St Patrick#Austintown#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
WKBN

WKBN

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy