ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Here are the meteor showers, eclipses, and supermoons to see in 2022

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
WUTR Eyewitness News
WUTR Eyewitness News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gYMKB_0dfXP9oR00

(NEXSTAR) – Eclipses, meteor showers, supermoons, oh my – skywatchers have a busy 2022 ahead.

Sure, 2021 had the Perseid meteor shower and the Strawberry supermoon , but they may pale in comparison to what is slated to shine in the new year’s skies.

Here are some of the astronomical events you won’t want to miss in 2022.

Two eclipses we’ll see, two we won’t

There will be four eclipses this year, according to NASA – two of the moon and two of the sun.

A lunar eclipse is when the moon enters the Earth’s shadow, preventing parts or all of the sunlight to reflect off the moon. Alternatively, a solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes in front of the sun, partially or entirely blocking its light from hitting the Earth.

KFC’s new plant-based Beyond Fried Chicken may pose a problem for vegans, vegetarians

Only the two total eclipses of the moon will be visible from the U.S. – one on May 15 and another on November 8.

The U.S. will be unable to see the two partial eclipses of the sun, which occur on April 30 and October 25.

When 2020’s meteor showers will peak

There are 12 meteor showers, with dates that hardly change from year to year, according to the Farmer’s Almanac . The peak of each shower can vary by a day or two, though. Below are the showers and their expected peak days.

Shower When it will peak
Quadrantid Jan. 3–4
Lyrid Apr. 21–22
Eta Aquarid May 4–5
Delta Aquarid July 28–29
Perseid Aug. 11–12
Draconid Oct. 8–10
Orionid Oct. 20–21
Northern Taurid Nov. 11–12
Leonid Nov. 16–17
Andromedid Nov. 25–27
Germinid Dec. 13–14
Ursid Dec. 21–22

When the full moons and two supermoons will rise

Names used for full moons stem from Native American, Colonial American, or other traditional North American, or other traditional North American sources passed down to each generation, the Farmer’s Almanac explains.

Below are when each of the full moons will occur this year, courtesy of NASA , as well as their names.

  • January 17: Wolf Moon
  • February 16: Snow Moon
  • March 18: Worm Moon
  • April 16: Pink Moon
  • May 15: Flower Moon
  • June 14: Strawberry Moon
  • July 13: Buck Moon
  • August 11: Sturgeon Moon
  • September 10: Corn Moon
  • October 9: Hunter Moon
  • November 8: Beaver Moon
  • December 7: Cold Moon

The full moons in June and July will also be supermoons, according to Space.com . A supermoon occurs when the moon is within 90% of perigee, or at one of the closest points to Earth we see. This makes for the biggest, brightest full moons seen all year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WUTR/WFXV - CNYhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WUTR Eyewitness News

What exactly causes the phases of the Moon?

(WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Some 238,000 miles away is a bright sphere that illuminates our nights, the Moon. Though what causes it to change phases and does it actually tilt and wobble throughout the year? Well, let’s start with the basics. The Moon is illuminated by the Sun which is what makes it so bright at night. […]
ASTRONOMY
Outsider.com

NASA Discovers ‘Another Surprise’ on Mars in New Images

We’ve been getting a lot of exciting news about Mars lately. As multiple countries continue to explore the Red Planet, we can only hope to see and hear about more spectacular findings. The U.S. is just one country that is searching for answers on one of our solar system’s smallest planets. NASA currently has a few rovers exploring Mars. Two of them are aptly named Diligence and Curiosity. Plus, there’s a lander named Insight.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun And Moon#Meteor Showers#Lunar Eclipses#Solar Eclipses#Nexstar#Beyond Fried Chicken#Quadrantid#Eta Aquarid#Native American#Colonial American#North American
ScienceAlert

This Footage From The First-Ever Probe to Touch The Sun Will Leave You Speechless

Many science fans were freaking out this week when NASA confirmed that its Parker Solar Probe had become the first spacecraft ever to 'touch the Sun' back in April. But if you thought that was mind-boggling, hang on to your seat, because there's actually time-lapse footage of the spacecraft's view as it swoops into the Sun's corona – and it's one of the most spectacular things we've seen in a very long time.
ASTRONOMY
Outsider.com

Scientists Claim Earth Has Two Hidden ‘Moons’

Astronomers have been suggesting that Earth may have multiple moons for generations. However, the dust-orbiting objects have only recently confirmed. As scientists have theorized more than one earth moon throughout the years, they determined there are 5 precise points of stability within deep space that such an object could be located.
ASTRONOMY
IFLScience

Mysterious Structures Near Earth's Core Could Be Legacy Of Moon-Forming Impact

Thin structures that dramatically slow the passage of seismic waves have been identified where Earth’s outer core meets the mantle. New research determines these features – known as Ultra Low Velocity Zones (ULVZs) – are made of layers of different material, probably left behind from when the Earth's outer regions were a magma ocean. In particular, at least some ULVZs could have arisen from the same event that caused the Moon's formation.
ASTRONOMY
earth.com

It’s Too Late: The 6th Mass Extinction Is Here

Here we sit, with our lattes and AirPods, during the sixth mass extinction. As absurd as that sounds, a mass extinction doesn’t always mean explosive volcanoes and apocalyptic asteroids. Mass extinction is an event that at least 75% of species are killed due to environmental factors in a relatively short amount of time. And that’s in geologic time! Geologically speaking, a “short amount of time” is anything less than 2.8 million years. While that far exceeds our human lifespans, it’s a bit of a wake-up call. We could be losing three-quarters of Earth’s species, all while we obliviously take another sip of caramel flavored foam.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
KFC
natureworldnews.com

NASA Raises Warning as Five Massive Asteroids Will Pass Near Earth This January

In January, NASA warns that at least five asteroids will approach Earth, one of which is the size of Big Ben. According to the space agency, at least five asteroids are nearing Earth in January, one of which is the size of a huge skyscraper. The study was issued by the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), a research development facility that is federally funded by NASA and operated by the California Institute of Technology.
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

This video is the last time you’ll ever see the James Webb Space Telescope

The James Webb Space Telescope mission officially started on December 25. Now, though, the telescope is finally saying goodbye to the Ariane 5 rocket that took it to space. In a new video of the Webb Space Telescope shared by the European Space Agency, we get a final look at the telescope as it heads off to officially kickstart its years-long mission. Watch the last James Webb Space Telescope video What makes this video of the James Webb Space Telescope so special is this is the last time that we’ll see the spacecraft. Unlike the Hubble Space Telescope, the James Webb won’t...
ASTRONOMY
Interesting Engineering

Asteroid or Spaceship? The First-Known Interstellar Object In Our Solar System Explained

You probably wouldn't be able to spell its name correctly right off the bat, but with one look at it, you'd exactly know what we are talking about. The mysterious space object 'Oumuamua, which was tumbling through our solar system for some time, first caught our attention back in 2017 when it was detected by the Pan-STARRS telescope. It didn't look like anything we'd seen in our solar system, since, with an aspect ratio of 6:6:1, it's basically an otherworldly pancake. Its discovery has both excited and scared scientists and the general public, as it's the first confirmed interstellar visitor to our home solar system ever.
ASTRONOMY
The Conversation U.S.

How the Earth's tilt creates short, cold January days

Above the equator, winter officially begins in December. But in many areas, January is when it really takes hold. Atmospheric scientist Deanna Hence explains the weather and climate factors that combine to produce wintry conditions at the turn of the year. How does the Earth’s orbit influence our daylight and temperatures? As the Earth orbits the sun, it spins around an axis – picture a stick going through the Earth, from the North Pole to the South Pole. During the 24 hours that it takes for the Earth to rotate once around its axis, every point on its surface faces toward the...
MIDLAND, MI
Universe Today

If you had Radio Telescopes for Eyes, one of the Biggest Things in the sky Would be a jet of Material Blasting out of a Nearby Galaxy

One concept that’s difficult to visualize is the apparent size of objects in the sky. No the actual size of an object, but rather the amount of area an object covers in the sky. Apparent size depends on an object’s actual size and its distance from us. For example, the Sun is about 400 times wider than the Moon, but also about 400 times more distant, so the Sun and Moon have roughly the same apparent size.
ASTRONOMY
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Warn for Solar Storms That Could Cause “Massive Blackouts” and Threaten Life on Earth

Data from European Space Agency's (ESA) Cluster and Swarm missions led scientists to believe that a certain solar storm could cause a major blackout, destroying life on Earth. Researchers of a recently published study in Geophysical Research Letters established issued a solar storm warning after establishing a link between solar storms, bursty bulk flows (fast bursts of ions with typical velocities larger than 150 km/s) in the inner magnetosphere and disturbances in the ground level magnetic field which drive "geomagnetically induced currents" on and below Earth's surface.
ASTRONOMY
WUTR Eyewitness News

WUTR Eyewitness News

10
Followers
84
Post
804
Views
ABOUT

CNYhomepage.com, Your Online Source for Utica’s Local News and Weather with Eyewitness News, Weeknights on WUTR at 6 & 11 and WFXV at 10.

 https://CNYhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy