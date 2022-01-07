What to know: Broome County plans COVID at-home test kit distribution at Otsiningo Park
Broome County will distribute another supply of free COVID-19 at-home test kits to community members from 8 a.m. until noon Saturday at Otsiningo Park in Dickinson.
As before when the Broome County Office of Emergency Services has provided coronavirus test kits at the park, there will be a limit of two boxes per vehicle, with two tests in each box.
What to know about Saturday’s distribution
- The county has more than 5,000 kits available, which is a larger supply than Wednesday. Officials said they believe there is no reason to arrive early.
- There will be an increased law enforcement presence in the area and the county has created a new route inside the park to mitigate traffic congestion.
- Officials advise motorists who are not planning to pick up kits to consider alternate routes away from the park to avoid the area.
- Expect delays.
Officials also issued a reminder that COVID-19 testing continues to be available at the county's rapid testing site on Front Street and at the state-operated sites at the former Davis College and on Gannett Drive.
