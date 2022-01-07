ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Listen to our 'Windows Down with Maren Morris’ station with songs handpicked by Maren

 4 days ago

Maren Morris has created a station exclusively just for you!

Now available on Audacy is Maren Morris’ Windows Down with Maren Morris , a station created by Maren specifically for Audacy Country fans

The perfect opportunity to hear what Maren listens to while driving around town with the windows down, this station is sure to put you in a good mood no matter what. With hits from artists inclusion, Doja Cat , Beyoncé , Adele , Chris Stapleton , Carrie Underwood , ABBA and more, Maren’s playlist is an exclusive inside look at the music that inspires her on a daily basis.

Fans can tune in to Windows Down with Maren Morris via the Audacy app or online at Audacy.com . Discover music for every mood, every interest, every passion. By Audacy.

