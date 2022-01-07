Enterprise (EPD) Hikes Q4 Cash Distribution to 46.5 Cents

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. EPD announced that its board of directors increased its cash distribution for fourth-quarter 2021 to 46.5 cents per unit ($1.86 per unit on an annualized basis).

The cash distribution suggests a 3.3% hike from the previous dividend of 45 cents. The quarterly distribution will be paid out on Feb 11, 2022, to common unitholders of record as of the close of business on Jan 31, 2022.

In fourth-quarter 2021, Enterprise purchased $125 million of its common units in the open market. The purchased units resulted in total share buybacks in 2021 to $200 million. The partnership utilized 24% of its $2-billion buyback program authorized in January 2019, which includes these repurchases.

The hike in cash distribution is reflective of Enterprise’s strong performance. EPD continues its history of consistently returning capital to investors. The partnership will continue to assess new market opportunities to increase future cash distributions, invest in midstream projects, buy back common units and maintain a healthy balance sheet.

Enterprise is strongly committed to returning cash to shareholders. After raising distributions for over 23 years, Enterprise is well-positioned to continue hiking distributions in the coming years, backed by a stable business model. With a lower payout ratio compared with the industry’s levels, the partnership’s distribution payments seem sustainable.

Company Profile & Price Performance

Based in Houston, TX, Enterprise is among the leading midstream energy players in North America.

Shares of EPD have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The stock has inched up 0.9% against the industry’s 3.7% decline.

