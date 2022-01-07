ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ontario County, NY

Barry Backs Away from Deputy Administrator Job

By Lucas Day
 4 days ago
Back to the drawing board for Ontario County after the Board of Supervisors on Thursday rescinded the appointment of Sean...

FL Radio Group

Marren Again Appointed Ontario County Chairman

For the 10th straight year, Jack Marren has been appointed as chairman of the Ontario County Board of Supervisors. The vote to appoint the Victor Supervisor was unanimous. Marren appointed Todd Campbell, the West Bloomfield Supervisor, as vice-chairman. Get the top stories on your radio 24/7 on Finger Lakes News...
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Geneva City Supervisor Steps Down

Geneva City Supervisor Greg Bendzlowicz has stepped down after moving to Naples with his fiance over the weekend. The retired Geneva police detective and lieutenant was first elected to the board nine years ago. The Finger Lakes Times reports, Geneva City Council will be responsible for appointing someone to fill...
GENEVA, NY
FL Radio Group

Visitation Temporarily Suspended at Yates County Jail

Sheriff Ron Spike is temporarily suspending all visitation to the Yates County Jail again effective Monday as a cautionary move to reduce the risk of any Covid-19 and its variants exposure issues to inmates or staff. The jail administration, County Public Health, Jail Physician, and jail medical staff concur with this temporary order.
YATES COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Lemondes Calls on State to End Bail Reform

Assemblyman John Lemondes joined his Republican colleagues in the Assembly and Senate Tuesday to call for an end to bail reform for what they claim are the “dangerous effects it has had on civil society.”. Lemondes, who calls himself a strong proponent of public safety and law enforcement, says...
POLITICS
FL Radio Group

Yates County Reports 35th COVID-19 Related Death

A person in their 40’s is the latest victim to die of COVID-19 in Yates County. Public Health reported the death on Tuesday, the county’s 35th since the beginning of the pandemic. The county reported 45 new cases Tuesday and four residents remain hospitalized. Get the top stories...
YATES COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

City of Auburn’s Budget Season is Underway

The start of the new year normally brings along with it the beginning of the budget process for the city of Auburn. City Clerk Chuck Mason said City Council has already approved the budget calendar for 2022. Mason explains why the goal is to get the budget approved on June...
AUBURN, NY
FL Radio Group

Vacancy Remains on Watkins Glen School Board

A decision has been delayed regarding a vacancy on the Watkins Glen School Board after new Schuyler County Sheriff Kevin Rumsey vacated his seat before taking the oath of office last weekend. The district has three options: it can hold a special election, appoint someone to fill the seat, or...
WATKINS GLEN, NY
FL Radio Group

Schuyler County Reports New COVID-19 Death

The 22nd COVID-19 related death was reported Monday in Schuyler County. Public Health said the individual was a woman in her 70’s. The county also reported 153 new positive cases since Friday and out of the 242 active cases, only two require hospitalization. Get the top stories on your...
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Candidates Sought for Geneva Ward 6 Vacancy

There’s an opening in Ward Six to serve on Geneva City Council. With the resignation of John Pruett, the city is looking for someone to fill the position that wants to be involved in the community, is willing to work with others and who resides in the Sixth Ward. Interested residents are asked to send a resume and a letter of interest sharing your intention to be considered, your goals for serving and why you are interested. Send all that information to Lori Guinan.
GENEVA, NY
FL Radio Group

Final Decisions on Pot Sales in Cayuga County

With the December 31 deadline to opt-out of marijuana sales and consumption sites passed, eight out of the 32 Cayuga County municipalities have decided to opt-in. According to the Rockefeller Institute of Government’s online database, the City of Auburn and the Village of Cayuga, along with the towns of Aurelius, Montezuma, Moravia, Owasco, Sterling, and Victory have decided to allow for the sale of pot within their borders. The Towns of Sempronius and Throop have yet to announce their decisions.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Blowers Voted Schuyler County Legislature Chairman

For the third straight year, Carl Blowers has been chosen as Chairman of the Schuyler County Legislature. Blowers was the unanimous choice by the 2022 Legislature during its annual reorganizational meeting held Wednesday. First elected to the legislature in 2015, Blowers serves Legislative District Five. Get the top stories on...
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

New COVID-19 Death in Cayuga County

A new COVID related death has been reported in Cayuga County. The health department says a male in his sixties has died after testing positive for the virus, bringing the current death toll to 118. Thursday saw 226 new positive cases reported in the county. Get the top stories on...
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Retired Auburn City Councilor’s Board Positions Filled

Thursday was the first voting meeting of the year for the Auburn City Council. The meeting was used to fill board positions left vacant by the retirement of Deb McCormick. Gina Kent has been appointed as City Representative to the Owasco Lake Watershed Management Council. The council’s job is to inspect the lake for anything that may impact the health of the lake.
AUBURN, NY
FL Radio Group

Sen. O’Mara, GOP Colleagues Introduce “Take Back New York” Initiative

Immediately after Governor Kathy Hochul presented her first “State of the State” address, Senate Republicans unveiled the party’s legislative agenda for the year called “Take Back New York.” State Senator Tom O’Mara says the agenda proposes what Republicans believe is a comprehensive strategy to help grow local and state economies, focus on the financial challenges facing many middle-class families and small business owners, and make public safety an urgent priority.
POLITICS
The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

