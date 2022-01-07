ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poitier’s films include ‘The Blackboard Jungle,’ ‘Sneakers’

Miami Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“From Whence Cometh Help” (Army documentary), 1949. “Cry the Beloved Country,” 1952. “Red Ball Express,” 1952. “The Blackboard Jungle,” 1955. “Goodbye My Lady,” 1956. “Edge of the City,” 1957. “Something of Value,” 1957. “Band of Angles,” 1957. “The Mark of the...

www.miamiherald.com

StyleCaster

Sidney Poitier Was ‘Ailing For a While’ Before His Death—Here’s How He Died

Since he passed, fans have wondered how Sidney Poitier died and what caused his death. Poitier, who became the first Black man to win the Oscar for Best actor in 1964, died on the evening of January 6, 2022, at 94 years old. Poitier was born on February 20, 1927, in Miami, Florida. He was the youngest of seven children. His parents, Evelyn Outten and Reginald James Poitier, were farmers in the Bahamas and owned a farm on Cat Island, which they would often travel from to Miami to sell tomatoes and other produce. Poitier was born unexpectedly in Miami two...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Guardian

Sidney Poitier obituary

Sidney Poitier, who has died aged 94, was the first black actor to win an Oscar in a leading role, in 1964, for his performance in Lilies of the Field. This simple story about a handyman helping German nuns build a chapel in Arizona was enhanced by its star’s humour and vitality. It led to a string of successes – To Sir, With Love, In the Heat of the Night and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (all 1967) – which made Poitier a box-office star and consolidated his growing fame and wealth. But Poitier’s greatest achievement – alongside his friend and occasional rival Harry Belafonte – was to help alter the racial perceptions that dominated not just Hollywood, but also society in general.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Who is Sidney Poitier’s daughter Sydney Tamiia Poitier?

SIDNEY POITIER, the first Black man to win an Oscar, passed away on Thursday, January 6, at the age of 94. The legendary late actor is survived by his wife, Joanna Shimkus, and six daughters. Who is Sidney Poitier's daughter Sydney Tamiia Poitier?. Sydney Tamiia Poitier, 48, is an American...
CELEBRITIES
Sidney Poitier
The US Sun

Who are Sidney Poitier’s children?

SIDNEY Poitier, a Bahamian-American actor who won the Academy Award for Best Actor for the 1963 film Lilies of the Field and was the first Black man to do, so has died. He was 94 years old at the time of his death. Was Sidney Poitier married?. From April 29,...
RELATIONSHIPS
The US Sun

What was Sidney Poitier’s net worth?

THE ACTING career of late Hollywood film icon, Sidney Poitier, spans decades of movie appearances. Poitier amassed a notable amount of wealth throughout his cinematic career, thanks to his many years in the business. What was Sidney Poitier's net worth?. Sidney Poitier is widely regarded as one of the great...
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Sidney Poitier Was The Ultimate #GirlDad: Meet His Six Daughters

"My kids are quite intelligent—all six of them." While the loss of Sidney Poitier is sad and not the way anyone wanted to start the new year, admirers of the 94-year-old can find solace in the fact that he lived a very full life. Not only was Poitier a trailblazing actor and history maker with his Oscar win in 1964, but behind the cameras, he was a proud father of six girls: Beverly, Pamela, Sherri, Gina (who passed in 2018), Anika and Sydney. The first four were from his first marriage to Juanita Hardy, which lasted from 1950 to 1965. The last pair came from his marriage to Joanna Shimkus, his wife until the end of his life. Anika and Sydney, whom he was most seen with at events, have both had notable careers in Hollywood (Sydney is a well-known actress, Anika has done a lot of directing).
RELATIONSHIPS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘In the Heat of the Night’ Star Lee Grant Remembers Sidney Poitier: “He Was Ahead of Everybody”

In excerpts from an interview, actress and Oscar-winning filmmaker Lee Grant reflects on the legacy of Sidney Poitier, her In the Heat of the Night (1967) co-star, who died this week at age 94. Grant also directed an American Masters documentary on Poitier in 2000. Sidney was ahead of everybody. He broke the mold as an actor and as a Black actor. Since he was from the islands, he had no sense of his not being equal. He had an urgency, a life urgency — going from the islands to Florida, where they told him to go to the back of the...
CELEBRITIES
TheAtlantaVoice

Oscar winner and groundbreaking star Sidney Poitier dies

Sidney Poitier, the groundbreaking actor and enduring inspiration who transformed how Black people were portrayed on screen and became the first Black actor to win an Academy Award for best lead performance and the first to be a top box-office draw, has died. He was 94. Poitier, winner of the best actor Oscar in 1964 […] The post Oscar winner and groundbreaking star Sidney Poitier dies appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
CELEBRITIES
411mania.com

Film Icon & Trailblazing Activist Sidney Poitier Passes Away at 94

The world has lost one of its most legendary luminaries of the big screen as Sidney Poitier has passed away. Per Deadline, the Bahamian Minister of Foreign Affairs announced on Friday that the Oscar-winning screen actor of such films as In the Heat of the Night and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner had passed at the age of 94.
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

As you remember Sidney Poitier this weekend, cue up these films

I know Sidney Poitier was the first Black man to win an Academy Award for best actor in a leading role back in 1963 for his portrayal of Homer Smith in "Lilies of the Field." I know the thespian, who died Thursday at age 94, was a man of dignity, elegance and grace who dared to have a career as a leading man in an industry that ignored the talents of Black actors.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
saportareport.com

Graceful Sidney Poitier blazed trails, opened doors for Blacks in film

To say that Sidney Poitier was the Jackie Robinson of Hollywood is just a beginning. At least Robinson was allowed to play full out every time he took to the field. Poitier had a different burden. Imagine being typecast as a role model for your entire race. Imagine having to be saint-like every time you stepped in front of a camera. As the actor himself put it, imagine “representing 15, 18 million people with every move I made.”
CELEBRITIES
MovieMaker

In 1967, Sidney Poitier Launched Three Sub-Genres of Film

Reading the Bible, or Shakespeare, there’s sometimes a tendency to say, “This isn’t so great — I’ve heard this story a million times,” before realizing that you’re reading the often-imitated originator of the story. The same is true of watching Sidney Poitier movies.
MOVIES
kjzz.org

Legendary actor Sidney Poitier remembered by ASU film school

Legendary actor, director and activist Sidney Poitier died Friday at the age of 94. Part of his long legacy is ASU’s Sidney Poitier New American Film School, which remembered the actor after his passing. Poitier is best known for his groundbreaking work as an actor in the 1950s and...
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

A Guide to Rewatching Sidney Poitier’s Most Memorable Films

Sidney Poitier, who died at 94, was one of the most durable and beloved movie stars of the 20th century. He was also a pioneering Black actor and activist whose efforts to integrate American cinema were intertwined with his attempts to change the country’s racial attitudes through speeches, marches, talk show appearances, and political campaigns, encouraging multiple generations of activists.
MOVIES

