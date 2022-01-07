New Scream Video Puts Upcoming Film In Franchise's Historical Context

For a film series primarily known for its spunk, it’s a bit shocking to see Matthew Vaughn take his third foray into the Kingsman universe and ring it dry of its bite. What often felt like a direct lampoon of the Daniel Craig James Bond films and a hyperreactive 2010s sociopolitical satire, Vaughn’s Kingsman films, for all their faults, felt like they were getting away with something. His style was so distinctly affective, almost as if he was trying to get a rise out of the audience. That churlish irreverence wasn’t for everyone, but it at least felt like something fresh. While 2017’s Kingsman: The Golden Circle was a bit of a letdown, it still felt akin to its predecessor. The King’s Man, Vaughn’s stab at trying to tell the apparently laborious backstory to how his secret British agency came to be, is an enjoyable enough wartime spy flick, but it’s mostly zapped of its smirk.

