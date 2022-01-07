ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Scream Video Puts Upcoming Film In Franchise's Historical Context

By David Wolinsky
Gamespot
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new featurette for Scream has been released. The fifth movie in the hit horror franchise releases on January 14. The "Return to Woodsboro" featurette focuses on legacy cast members Neve Campbell (Sidney Prescott), Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers), and David Arquette...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scream#Woodsboro
