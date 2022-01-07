Salisbury Elementary School celebrates holiday sweater day

The Ste. Genevieve Elementary School Student Lighthouse Team recently had a “Pink Day” in support of breast cancer research. Students and staff wore pink, and brought in donations for the Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital Oncology Department. Students raised $245. Ste. Genevieve Elementary School Student Lighthouse Team members Ally Gegg and Rori Hughes, both fifth graders, show off the check they presented to the SGCMH oncology department. (Photo courtesy Ste. Genevieve R-II School District/Special to the Herald)
Churchville-Chili Elementary School (CES) showcased its first Page Turners reading exhibition on December 16. Three teams of voracious fourth-grade readers faced off in front of the entire fourth-grade class in the school gymnasium. They were determined to share their knowledge of the five books they read this semester as a result of their participation in Page Turners. Questions were asked by reading teacher Betsy Pereira and third-grade teacher Amy Ciszak, and the answers came quickly and confidently from the teams. During short breaks from the action, team members shared with their audience why they love reading so much.
A special partnership between Academy Art Museum and Easton Elementary School culminated in the “Puzzle Reveal,” which took place during the school’s annual “Grandfriends Evening” in November. The event celebrated nearly a year of planning and collaborating. In January of 2021, Lauren Harton, President of...
TUPELO • Despite temperatures hovering just north of freezing Friday afternoon, Tupelo elementary school students each received a beach ball as they went home for the weekend. The balls were originally intended to be passed out to children during the KidsFest portion of Tupelo's New Year's Eve celebration, hosted...
In the spirit of the holiday season last month, Lawrence Elementary School held an ugly sweater contest on Dec. 22, where students came to school wearing their wackiest, most festive holiday sweaters. Students as well as staff members won prizes for their ugliest sweaters. Student council members served as the...
BREMEN, Ky. (WFIE) - Students at Bremen Elementary School got a couple of special visitors on Tuesday. Therapy dogs Grit and Bella came to show love and encouragement for students and staff. Students returned to the classroom Tuesday for the first time since December’s deadly tornadoes. School officials said...
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -District 51 officials say that classes at Chatfield Elementary School are canceled today, due to an ongoing issue with the school’s fire alarm system. The fire alarm system began malfunctioning yesterday afternoon. Crews have been working to repair the system, but so far have been...
BRIELLE — Brielle Elementary School closed on Friday, Jan. 7 due to the snowstorm, the district announced.
Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.
It was a celebration of the garish and festive at Inventors BrewPub in Port Washington on Dec. 11, when the bar held an ugly Christmas sweater party. Among those attending were Cameron Huck, Sean Dineen, Kim Rome, Lisa Borbier, Alyssa Kincanon, Matt Shear, Christie Wolff, Terry Oelhafen, Sara Boumann, Eric Olsen, Savanna Hornbacher, Beth McDonald and Emily Eick. Photo by Sam Arendt.
Schwenksville Elementary School’s office staff was treated to a mini brass ensemble performance just before the recent winter break. In this photo, fifth grade students, AvaRose Strong and Gavin Couch perform “Deck the Halls.”
Schwenksville Elementary School’s office staff was treated to a mini brass ensemble performance just before the recent winter break. In this photo, fifth grade students, AvaRose Strong and Gavin Couch perform “Deck the Halls.”
Comments / 0