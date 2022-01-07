Salisbury Elementary School celebrates holiday sweater day

Churchville-Chili Elementary School (CES) showcased its first Page Turners reading exhibition on December 16. Three teams of voracious fourth-grade readers faced off in front of the entire fourth-grade class in the school gymnasium. They were determined to share their knowledge of the five books they read this semester as a result of their participation in Page Turners. Questions were asked by reading teacher Betsy Pereira and third-grade teacher Amy Ciszak, and the answers came quickly and confidently from the teams. During short breaks from the action, team members shared with their audience why they love reading so much.

