Harvey, IL

Man arrested after 17-year-old’s body found in Harvey alley

By Melissa Espana, Jewell Hillery
 4 days ago

HARVEY, Ill. — Police provided an update Friday on the death investigation of a 17-year-old whose body was set on fire and found in a Harvey alley.

Isaiah Davis’ body was found in an alley near 149th Street and Washtenaw Avenue on Oct. 28.

During a press conference Friday morning, Harvey investigators said the man arrested in connection to Davis’ murder has a history of violent crime in his past.

The Harvey deputy chief said 34-year-old Faheem Norwood, who was on parole at the time of his arrest on Dec. 31 and is now in Cook County jail, is charged in connection to Davis’ murder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mUcHj_0dfXLJ7w00

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, he was denied bail on Saturday and has previous convictions for aggravated use of a weapon, vehicular hijackings and attempted murder.

He was found not guilty in 2018 in the 2010 murders of three people, including a child.

A source told WGN that Davis was shot and killed. On Oct. 28, investigators in the case say Davis’ body was found burning in an alley in Harvey.

Davis’ mother said he went to Thornton Township High School and had aspirations of becoming a lawyer one day.

Norwood’s next court date is scheduled for Jan. 14.

Comments / 29

Deirdre Senior
4d ago

So A Murderer Is Set Free For Murder Once And No Accountability Just To Be Free To Continue To Murder. What Kind Of World Are We Living In.

