Murray State joins Missouri Valley Conference

The Murray State University Board of Regents accepted an invitation from the Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) during a special meeting held at Wells Hall on the MSU campus in Murray, Kentucky on January 7, 2022.

Throughout the process, Murray State officials have prioritized stable and vibrant competitive homes for all fifteen of its sports programs in order to continue its long history of success in Racer Athletics. Given the MVC’s sports portfolio does not include football and rifle, Murray State has proactively pursued – in a collective and parallel track – league membership for football and rifle and are excited about the future. Upon unanimous support from the Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) board of presidents – a separate stand-alone, football-only conference – Murray State and MVFC officials are actively engaged in the membership process, which officially began immediately upon receipt of the MVC invitation. The nationally ranked (currently 6th) Murray State rifle program will continue to compete in the Ohio Valley Conference.

“We are very excited as we advance Murray State University and Racer Athletics into our second century,” said Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson. “The Missouri Valley Conference is one of the premier conferences in Division-I athletics and we look forward to continuing our long record of success in this conference.”

“On behalf of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, and staff, we are collectively honored and thrilled to join the Missouri Valley Conference,” said Kevin Saal, Murray State Director of Athletics. “Membership in this preeminent, and historically elite-performing conference, occurs as a direct result of the contributions of thousands of Racers who have come before us. Sincere thank you to our Board of Regents, Board of Regents Chair Eric Crigler, President Jackson, and many others, for their strategic and unparalleled support of Murray State University, and all fifteen athletic programs. Heartfelt congratulations and thank you to Racer Nation, whose wildly passionate support makes today and many future successes possible. The Racer Family eagerly anticipates meeting the challenges ahead with great energy, enthusiasm and passion…The Race Is On!”

“Excited for Murray State, and excited for the Missouri Valley Conference,” said Commissioner Jeff Jackson. “Everyone is aware of the tremendous success Murray has had, especially in the sport of basketball. The Racers will be a fantastic addition to our Conference.”

“Today marks a historic new era for Murray State University and Racer Athletics as we join the Missouri Valley Conference,” said Murray State University Board of Regents Chairman, Eric Crigler. “The MVC is one of the premiere conferences in the nation and this move will benefit Murray State’s campus experience, the community, and our competitive excellence in athletics. Over 90 percent of our students and 80 percent of our alumni live in the footprint of the MVC, greatly enhancing the exposure of Murray State for student recruitment and alumni engagement. It is an exciting day for Racer Athletics!”

The current lineup of 15 teams at Murray State include Basketball (men/women), baseball, cross country (men/women), football, golf (men/women), rifle (coed), soccer (women), softball, tennis (women), track & field-indoor/outdoor (women) and volleyball.

"Today is an exciting day for Murray State University, the athletics department and all 15 of our sports programs,” said Dean Hood, MSU Head Football Coach. “In addition to today's news regarding the Missouri Valley Conference, our administration is actively engaged in the membership process with the Missouri Valley Football Conference and we look forward to the journey ahead. Congratulations to Racer Nation on this important step for all our programs. Go Racers!”