1 – Ochai Agbaji – Agbaji took over for small stretches of Tuesday’s victory and he came up clutch late, as well. In addition to showing that he was OK with the ball in his hands with the game on the line, Agbaji hit 8 of 15 shots and 4 of 8 from 3-point range to finish with a game-high 22 points along with a team-best 7 rebounds. He may not have hit the game-winner, but he impacted it. And he drove hard to the rim on the possession before it, with KU trailing by one and under a minute remaining. Agbaji has fully emerged as an alpha-type player and these games and moments merely strengthen that trait.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 HOURS AGO