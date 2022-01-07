Unvaccinated married couple dies seconds apart of COVID-19 holding hands

N ew Hampshire married couple William Stewart, 73, and wife Carol, 69, died only seconds apart from each other after being hospitalized for COVID-19.

The couple was reportedly unvaccinated for COVID-19, according to their daughter Melissa Noke . She said that eight members of their family had tested positive at the same time.



WATCH: NURSE CATCHES PATIENT SHOPPING AFTER POSITIVE COVID-19 TEST

"They've known each other since they were four, been together 45 years, married 44 years," Noke said. Noke says the Parkland Medical Center allowed family members to witness the couple's last moments. "Placed both beds side-by-side, placing my mother's hand into my father's hand ... As soon as they touched hands, my father took his last breath, and then my mother 10 seconds later."

Noke says her family was relieved that her parents did not have to suffer anymore.

"They were the true definition of soulmates because it's like having love birds. You can't just buy one: You've got to buy both," Noke explained.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help the family cover funeral costs.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

"It is with the heaviest of hearts to share that last night at 9:12pm Bill and Carol peacefully passed away hand in hand with their loved ones bedside. They fought a long and hard battle with covid, both intubated and on life support," the page's description read. "On behalf of Carol and Bill, we would like to sincerely thank you for the outpouring of love, support and prayers shown over the past few weeks and undoubtedly in the months to come."



Washington Examiner Videos