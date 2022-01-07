Social media post helps police arrest Lake City ‘bird thief’

Man accused of stealing bird from Lake City pet store

LAKE CITY, Fla. — A social media post is being credited for helping police in Lake City knab a “bird thief” on Thursday.

Officers were called out to the Pet Supermarket on NW Hutton Drive on Dec. 5. 2021.

According to the store manager, a white-bellied Caique parrot worth $4,000 was taken by a man who took the bird from its cage whole all the employees were distracted with other customers.

Police said he removed the parrot from the locked cage by snipping the wire cage.

A month later, the police department posted the man’s photo on social media asking for the public’s help in identifying him.

Police said the post was shared more than 300 times and had many comments which led to tips of the man’s name.

The man, identified as Oatsvall Jr. Michael Dean, 34, of Lake City, saw his photo online and returned the parrot to the store.

He was arrested by officers on Thursday and faces felony retail theft and criminal mischief charges.

