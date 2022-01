Over the course of his career, Kawhi Leonard has become one of the most clutch players in the NBA. Leonard is a machine when he is fit enough to play, dominating both sides of the ball and stepping up his game when it's time for the playoffs. In 2019, when he won the championship during his only season as a Toronto Raptor, he was widely hailed as the best player in the league at the time.

