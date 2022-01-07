ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Blair County man breaks into home, smashes TV

By Kelsey Rogers
 4 days ago

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Blair County man is behind bars after police say he stole and damaged multiple items from a home in Altoona last May.

Daniel R. Laich, 38, of Hollidaysburg faces multiple charges, including burglary and criminal trespassing. He is accused of entering a woman’s home multiple times on May 29, 2021 and stealing and damaging multiple items. Laich knew the victim and got into the house the first time by bribing a child who lived there, according to the charges filed by police.

DANIEL LAICH

Laich got into an argument with the woman when he entered the home and allegedly asked her for money. When he left, the woman noticed her wallet was missing from her purse. Laich came back a few hours later and kicked in the front door before taking the woman’s cell phone, according to the charges filed.

Police were dispatched when Laich showed up a third time and broke in through the front door again. Police said Laich smashed a TV onto the ground and damaged other items, such as a wooden table, microwave, minifridge and a glass pane to an interior door. Laich also reportedly stole a headset and a laptop, valued at $567 total.

The woman said she was calling 911 and Laich said he wanted to go to Blair County Prison so he could kill a relative who is incarcerated there. Laich then punched out a back door window and punched three exterior windows before walking away from the residence.

When police were at the scene, Laich returned and intentionally hit a parked car with his own vehicle. The parked car belongs to one of the victim’s children, according to the charges filed. Laich ran away after the crash and once he was taken into custody, he was transported to UPMC Altoona for injuries.

Laich is currently in the Blair County Prison. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 19.

