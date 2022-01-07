Southwest Michigan nuclear plant on Lake Michigan shoreline has ‘unusual event’

BAY CITY, MI - Leaders in Bay City are asking the state to once again allow for remote meetings as COVID-19 cases increases locally and across the state. The city issued a statement on Tuesday, Jan. 11 emphasizing that the Bay City Commission is urging state leadership to support legislation to amend the Open Meetings Act to allow for remote public meetings for local jurisdictions once again. The city cited concerns about rising COVID-19 cases and the impact it might have on public participation.

