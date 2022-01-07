ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Southwest Michigan nuclear plant on Lake Michigan shoreline has ‘unusual event’

By Marie Weidmayer
MLive
MLive
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BERRIEN COUNTY, MI – There was an unusual event at a nuclear power plant in Southwest Michigan, according to federal regulators. A...

www.mlive.com

Comments / 16

D Yankee
3d ago

The unusual event was that this efficient power plant did not slaughter thousands of birds like the assinine and totally inefficient windmills cluttering up the picturesque country side in the Ludington area.

Reply(2)
6
The Flint Journal

DNR expert says infestation of Michigan’s hemlock forests can ‘lead to tree mortality’

MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI - A massive effort has been mobilized to save eastern hemlock trees from an adelgid, known by its initials HWA (Hemlock Woolly Adelgid). Since the current infestation in Michigan began about six years ago, HWA has spread quickly and threatens to decimate the state’s estimated 170 million eastern hemlock trees – just like it did in the eastern United States.
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan reports 102 new COVID-19 outbreaks in Jan. 10 report

Michigan health officials identified 102 new COVID-19 outbreaks last week, according to the state’s weekly coronavirus report updated Monday, Jan. 10. Additionally, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services noted 424 ongoing outbreaks from previous weekly reports, bringing the latest total to 526 active outbreaks. That’s down from 703 total outbreaks a week ago, though it wasn’t immediately clear Monday what effect the holidays had on reporting lags.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Powerball results for 01/10/22; jackpot worth $26 million

LANSING, MI – T here players won at least $1 million, but there was no winner of the $26 million Powerball jackpot for the drawing held on Monday, Jan. 10. That means the drawing on Wednesday, Jan. 12 will be worth $38 million with a cash option of $26.4 million.
LANSING, MI
The Flint Journal

Electric Porsche travels from inside of U.P. mine to Pikes Peak, sets Guinness World Record

MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI – Porsche has set a new world record with the help of an Upper Peninsula mine. The German automaker announced Tuesday that a Taycan Cross Turismo entered the Guinness World Record books after setting a new benchmark for the greatest altitude change ever achieved by an electric car –15,889 feet, or just over three miles.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
MLive

Bay City urging state leaders to allow for remote meetings again as COVID-19 cases rise

BAY CITY, MI - Leaders in Bay City are asking the state to once again allow for remote meetings as COVID-19 cases increases locally and across the state. The city issued a statement on Tuesday, Jan. 11 emphasizing that the Bay City Commission is urging state leadership to support legislation to amend the Open Meetings Act to allow for remote public meetings for local jurisdictions once again. The city cited concerns about rising COVID-19 cases and the impact it might have on public participation.
BAY CITY, MI
MLive

Homeless will get priority in housing applications at Kalamazoo’s new LodgeHouse facility

KALAMAZOO, MI — Residential applications are now being accepted for Kalamazoo’s newest affordable housing development, which is expected to be move-in ready this April. The LodgeHouse, a former Knights Inn, is located at 1211 S. Westnedge Ave. in the city’s Vine neighborhood. The property was purchased by the LIFT Foundation in January 2021, with the intent of creating affordable housing.
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Saginaw News

Off-season bridge opening expected in Bay City as equipment heads upriver for Liberty Bridge project

BAY CITY, MI - An unusual off-season bridge opening will take place in Bay City. The city issued a traffic alert stating that the Independence Bridge will be opening at approximately 1 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 10. The Independence Bridge, which connects Harry S. Truman Parkway to Wilder Road, will be opening to allow a barge to move upriver. The normal shipping season on the Saginaw River spans from April to December, according to the city, making this an opening that strays from the normal routine. The city is advising that drivers select an alternative route to accommodate the opening.
BAY CITY, MI
The Flint Journal

Apartments restored in Flint’s Carriage Town as part of $5.1M project now open to residents

FLINT, MI — A restored apartment building in the Carriage Town Historic District that has sat vacant for decades is expected to be full with tenants within the next month. Georgia Manor Apartments, 411 S. Lyon St., in Flint features 26 rental units with 20 of those units restricted to households with incomes at or below 30 to 80 percent of the area median income and the remainder units are available at market rate.
FLINT, MI
