ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

UK reports 178,250 new Covid cases as weekly total tops 1.2m

By Nicola Davis and Severin Carrell
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DF3lA_0dfXItdn00
A public health notice in London Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

The UK has reported a further 178,250 Covid cases as the Omicron variant continues to fuel a wave of infections.

The latest figures, which reflect infections picked up by testing, bring the UK total for the past seven days to 1,260,535, up 20% compared with the total for the week before. However, the daily figure is lower than those recorded in recent days, with 179,756 cases reported on Thursday and 194,747 on Wednesday.

The true number of infections is estimated to be substantially higher as not all infections are captured by the testing programme. The figure also does not include reinfections for most of the countries in the UK, and reflects cases by date reported rather than by specimen date.

In England alone, 149,405 new cases were reported on Friday, compared with 152,306 the day before. A further 229 deaths in the UK within 28 days of a positive Covid test were reported, while hospitals around the country remain under pressure.

According to updated figures, there were 18,015 Covid patients in hospital in the UK on Wednesday, rising to 18,454 on Thursday.

default

In England there were 16,163 Covid patients in hospital, a 30% increase on the Friday before, while in Scotland there were 1,323 Covid patients in hospital, a rise of 54%.

New data from Public Health Scotland (PHS) based on sampling in NHS Grampian and Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHS GGC) shows the proportion of Covid-positive patients in hospitals who were admitted for another reason is higher than when the Delta variant was dominant last year.

The NHS GGC sampling, carried out over two days this month, found 43% of patients with confirmed Covid had not been hospitalised because of the virus. Based on six days sampling by NHS Grampian, which includes Aberdeen, it was 40%. In August last year, when Delta was dominant, PHS data showed 32% of patients with Covid had been admitted for another medical reason.

PHS said this data was useful in helping to decide whether to relax or tighten Covid controls. Opposition parties in Scotland have questioned whether the strict controls introduced by Nicola Sturgeon may be unnecessarily onerous.

The PHS figures also show elderly people made up a far greater proportion of those hospitalised because of the virus, suggesting younger adults are less likely to be severely ill with Omicron.

More detailed figures released for NHS England show 37% of Covid-positive patients in hospital on Tuesday 4 January were primarily being treated for another condition. The percentage has gradually risen as Omicron has spread: on Christmas Day the proportion stood at 31%, and on 1 December it was 26%.

Experts have warned that having high numbers of patients admitted to hospital for other conditions who also test positive for Covid puts extra pressure on services as they can require more care, can pass the virus to others and may mean non-Covid bed space is reduced so surgeries are postponed or cancelled.

Since Omicron was detected for the first time in the UK on 27 November, it has spread rapidly. According to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), one in 15 people in England had Covid in the week ending 31 December, rising to one in 10 in London . For Scotland and Wales the figure was one in 20, and for Northern Ireland it was one in 25.

The data also shows that the percentage of people testing positive has continued to increase across all age groups, although there are hints of a change among secondary school children and people aged 25 to 49.

“This may mean that infections are no longer increasing among these age groups, but it is currently too early to suggest if this is a continuing change in trend,” the ONS said.

Similarly, while infection levels have risen in all regions of England, the trend for the final few days of 2021 suggests infections may no longer be increasing. “But it is currently too early to suggest if this is a continuing change in trend,” the ONS report states.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Omicron could be ‘first ray of light’ towards living with Covid

The emergence of Omicron could be the “first ray of light” towards living with Covid as an endemic disease, according to a government scientific adviser. Dr Mike Tildesley, a member of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modelling (Spi-M) and a University of Warwick professor, said Omicron could be an indicator that in the future there may be a less severe variant that is similar to the common cold. But as Covid cases continued to rise in the UK and hospitalisations at their highest in almost a year, he said “we’re not quite there yet”.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicola Sturgeon
The Independent

How long is Omicron’s incubation period?

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has spread around the world at a rapid pace since it was first discovered in southern Africa last month but there is still a great deal we do not know about it.More data is needed to determine its precise characteristics and how it responds to our existing coronavirus vaccines, but what seems beyond doubt is that it is more transmissible than any previous strains we have encountered over the course of the pandemic so far, including the Alpha and Delta variants.Omicron has been detected in at least 89 countries to date, with the likes...
WORLD
The Independent

Javid and health boss warn of ‘last resort’ measures for public in Omicron fight

Restrictions on freedom “must be an absolute last resort”, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said, as a health boss warned that the prevalence of the Omicron coronavirus variant could prompt hospital managers to close wards to visitors.Mr Javid and NHS Confederation chief executive Matthew Taylor agreed that the record-breaking Omicron wave of infection will “test the limits of finite NHS capacity even more than a typical winter”, with reports suggesting a requirement to work from home in England could be in place for most of January.And Mr Taylor said some hospitals could be forced to exclude visitors as part of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

60% of positive hospital cases admitted due to Covid in two health boards

Some 60% of positive cases admitted to hospital in two health board areas in Scotland were because of coronavirus, a new analysis shows.Questions have swirled over the severity of the new Omicron variant, which is believed to make up as much as 90% of all cases in Scotland.But figures released of a preliminary analysis carried out by Public Health Scotland appear to show a continued threat of hospital admission from the virus.Our latest COVID-19 and Winter Weekly report is now available. It presents data on #COVID19 across NHS Scotland, including information on hospital admissions. ➡️ https://t.co/ScvN3rqEnL pic.twitter.com/ey7afrRNzN— Public Health...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhs England#Uk#Public Health Scotland#London Photograph#Anadolu Agency#Omicron#Phs#Nhs Grampian#Greater Glasgow#Ggc#Aberdeen#Delta
The Independent

Drakeford accuses Prime Minister of ‘ignoring the science’

England has been accused of “ignoring the science” in refusing to introduce coronavirus restrictions by Wales’s First Minister Mark Drakeford as he continued his war of words with the UK Government Mr Drakeford defended his earlier comments that England was the “global outlier” in the fight against the Omicron variant.On Friday, he had launched a blistering attack on Prime Minister Boris Johnson, accusing him of leading a Government which was “politically paralysed”.Speaking on Sky’s Trevor Phillips on Sunday, Mr Drakeford said: “I’m asked time after time why isn’t Wales doing the same things as England?I think they (UK Government)...
SCIENCE
The Independent

British businesses fear Brexit changes will add to rising costs this year

British businesses fear Brexit changes will add to rising costs this year, a poll has found. A survey of 228 firms by industry body Make UK and professional services network PwC found that more than half (56 per cent) were concerned that Brexit would continue to impact business costs, with the most prominent worries being custom delays due to import checks and changes in product labelling.A similar proportion (58 per cent) said they were concerned about access to labour, skills and talent in 2022, with almost nine in 10 companies admitting they were worried not only about losing skills...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Move to five days’ Covid isolation ‘as soon as possible’, says Nadhim Zahawi

Cabinet minister Nadhim Zahawi has said he would like to see a cut in isolation times after a positive Covid test from seven to five days “as soon as possible”.The education secretary said it was important to be “careful” about the danger of increasing infection rates, and said he would follow the advice of a review currently being conducted by the UK Health Security Agency.But he said that five-day isolation would help “mitigate” pressures on schools, as well as healthcare and other critical services, caused by staff shortages.The former vaccines minister acknowledged that the NHS is set for “a...
WORLD
The Independent

Covid infections in UK rise by 178,250 as NHS staff absences treble in Omicron wave

The UK has reported a further 178,250 Covid cases in the past 24-hour period as four more hospital trusts declared critical incidents.The number is down slightly from the 179,756 new cases reported on Thursday.Another 229 people have also died in the UK within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19. At the same time, the number of NHS staff off work due to Covid has risen by 59 per cent in a week, new data shows. NHS England data revealed 39,142 NHS staff at hospital trusts in England were absent for Covid-related reasons on 2 January, up 59 per cent...
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Coronavirus puts brakes on economy as growth in Scotland slows, bank says

Fears of the resurgent coronavirus have put the brakes on the UK’s economic recovery, the Royal Bank of Scotland has said, with Scotland’s private sector growing at the slowest rate in almost a year.While business activity in Scotland increased in December, the rise was the weakest since growth returned 10 months ago, according to the bank’s latest business activity index.Malcom Buchanan, chair of the Scotland Board at the Royal Bank of Scotland, said: “Scotland’s private sector grew at the weakest rate for 10 months as Omicron concerns weighed on client demand and supply issues continued to hinder companies, particularly in...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Man thanked by Queen for Covid community work fighting for right to remain in UK following Home Office ‘error’

A man awarded royal recognition for his efforts to support his local community in south east London during the pandemic is fighting to ensure his right to remain in the UK, following a years-long struggle allegedly sparked by a Home Office “administrative error”.Vimal Pandya, aged 41, has been described as a “shining light” and “pillar of the community” by residents in Rotherhithe, after working 18 to 20 hours per day during the first lockdown to ensure elderly and vulnerable people received food and essential supplies, which he delivered by foot.His efforts were such that Mr Pandya received a letter last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Hospital chief concerned about losing staff over mandatory NHS vaccinations

The head of one of London’s busiest hospitals has said he is worried about losing staff who do not get vaccinated before new rules come into force.Frontline NHS workers in England must have their Covid jabs by April – or face being moved to another role.Clive Kay, the chief executive of King’s College Hospital, said one in ten of his staff remains unvaccinated – meaning he could lose more than 1,000 workers.He explained this would be an “extreme” position and his job was to encourage workers to get jabbed.The hospital is ramping up its efforts as the deadline for them...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid: UK reports new record of 189,846 cases as millions prepare to celebrate New Year’s Eve

A new record of 189,846 Covid cases has been registered in the past 24 hours, government figures show, as Omicron continues ripping through the country and millions prepare to celebrate New Year's Eve.The number is up from the 189,213 new lab-confirmed Covid cases in the previous 24-hour period reported on Thursday.And it’s feared new-year gatherings and socialising could cause infections to spread even more rapidly.With cases already surging, the government is under increasing pressure from the NHS to bring in fresh restrictions for the public to prevent hospitals from becoming overwhelmed with Covid patients.A leading scientist, Peter Openshaw, has...
WORLD
The Independent

Covid news — live: ‘Absolutely’ no plans to axe free lateral flow tests, as isolation time could be cut again

PM Boris Johnson has been criticised over his plan to end the free distribution of lateral flow tests (LFTs) in the UK.Labour and Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon warned the UK government that the move would be “wrongheaded” and a “spectacular misjudgment” after it was reported that LFTs could be limited to care homes, hospitals and schools, and people with Covid symptoms.An announcement on the tests could come within weeks and include a scaling back of the NHS Test and Trace system, according to reports.But Nadhim Zahawi told Sky News there were “absolutely not” any plans to end free...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

110K+
Followers
44K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy